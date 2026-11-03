Trump Weighs Firing Defense Chiefs Amid Iran Strike Plans and Midterm Anxiety

Donald Trump reportedly questions Pentagon leadership after midterm polls worsen. New Iran options range from brief strikes to prolonged campaigns.

Donald Trump is secretly consulting with his closest advisers about the potential dismissal of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine following the upcoming midterm elections. This internal review coincides with intense deliberations regarding the potential resumption of military strikes against Iran, creating a high-stakes environment within the White House.

Midterm Fears Drive Military Reviews

The President has been questioning his top military and defense officials about their performance, specifically targeting the assurances they provided that the conflict with Iran would conclude well before the midterm vote. According to reports, Trump has concluded that the ongoing war is partly responsible for the Republican Party's declining poll numbers. Consequently, he has focused his attention on the advisors who promised a swift and decisive military resolution that has not yet materialized.

Also read Qatar Grand Prix in Jeopardy Amid Riders Boycott and Iran Conflict Fears

Republican lawmakers currently face the genuine prospect of losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. This electoral anxiety has triggered a reassessment of the administration's foreign policy strategy and the loyalty of its defense leadership. The President is reportedly concerned that the prolonged nature of the conflict has alienated voters who desired a quick victory.

Hegseth Loyalty and Caine Performance Scrutiny

Pete Hegseth has been actively demonstrating his loyalty to the President during this turbulent period. One outside adviser noted that the Defense Secretary is particularly skilled at telling Trump what he wants to hear. Hegseth recently fired Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, who serves as the director of planning for the Joint Staff. This decision followed an investigation into a leak, during which Sylvia failed polygraph tests.

Advertisement

General Dan Caine also faces scrutiny alongside Hegseth. Both men, along with Admiral Brad Cooper of Central Command, recently presented the President and Vice President JD Vance with various military options designed to allow the administration to declare victory. However, critics believe Hegseth has portrayed the war situation in overly optimistic terms to maintain the President's favor. More than two dozen generals and admirals have been forced out during Hegseth's tenure, signaling a period of significant personnel turnover.

Iran Strike Options and Netanyahus Pressure

The debate over military action is intensifying as negotiations with Iran continue. Vice President JD Vance recently wrote to Mohsen Rezaei, Iran's security chief, proposing a return to direct negotiations that would address Iran's nuclear program from the outset. The Vice President did not specify what concessions Tehran might receive in exchange for such talks.

Conversely, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for immediate military action. During a blunt phone call on Saturday, Netanyahu urged the President to strike Iran immediately following the Tuesday midterms. Trump, however, appears to prefer allowing the current negotiation strategy to run its course, a stance that has worried the Israeli leader. Sources indicate that a fresh round of strikes could occur just days after the election if the President decides to change course.

Strategic Choices and Political Precedents

Should Trump authorize new attacks, the available options vary significantly in scope and duration. Proposed strategies include short strikes lasting only a few hours, or a prolonged campaign spanning several weeks. One specific scenario targets Iran's nuclear infrastructure, while another involves maintaining a naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz and threatening further escalation. A longer campaign would target Iranian defenses and infrastructure, which the administration argues serve dual military and civilian purposes.

Advertisement

Previous short strikes conducted since the campaign began in late February have reportedly stiffened Tehran's resolve rather than weakening it. These limited actions have also drawn retaliation against American assets and allies across the region. The White House is now grappling with a grim mood characterized by factional disputes and anxiety over congressional control.

Political observers point to historical precedents for such mid-war personnel changes. After Democrats swept the 2006 midterms as a verdict on the Iraq War, President George W. Bush dismissed Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld the day after the vote. He subsequently ordered a troop surge two months later. Trump may be following a similar template to reset his political standing and military strategy in the coming weeks.