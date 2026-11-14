Trump, Xi, and Putin Meet in Shenzhen for Historic Trilateral Summit

US President Donald Trump joins Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for an unprecedented trilateral meeting in Shenzhen during the APEC summit, focusing on Iran and nuclear disarmament. The gathering marks a significant diplomatic shift amid tensions over trade and technology controls.

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin will convene for an unprecedented three-way meeting next week during the American President's inaugural foreign trip following the midterm elections. The leaders of the United States, China, and Russia plan to meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, a major Chinese technology hub. This gathering brings together the heads of the world's largest nuclear powers for joint talks that analysts describe as a singular moment in international diplomacy.

Symbolic Summit Over Substantive Breakthroughs

While the trilateral meeting marks a historic diplomatic event, analysts maintain that expectations for major breakthroughs are low. The discussions are expected to carry heavier symbolic weight than substantive policy shifts, serving primarily as a platform for high-level engagement rather than immediate conflict resolution. Donald Trump intends to use this opportunity to discuss the war with Iran with both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, but administration officials have confirmed that the president will deliberately steer away from addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during these specific talks.

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Nvidia Scandal Exits Diplomatic Agenda

The backdrop to this summit includes significant corporate turbulence involving Nvidia and its former chief executive officer Jensen Huang, who was ousted following revelations of an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, an individual alleged to be an agent of the Chinese government. Beijing has categorically denied that Alice Huang is a spy, despite accusations that her company Megaspeed was involved in shipping Nvidia's advanced computer chips into China last year. Donald Trump does not plan to confront Chinese leader Xi Jinping regarding this scandal, and US administration officials do not anticipate any Chinese retaliation for potential follow-up actions to prohibit the smuggling or use of advanced computer chips by Chinese entities.

Trump administration officials have explicitly stated that the situation with Nvidia should not have any bearing on the diplomatic trip, as the United States does not negotiate its use of export controls with foreign countries. Despite the controversy, Trump's aides are currently discussing the possibility of closing loopholes in existing trade measures, including the use of export licensing. These efforts aim to prevent Chinese firms from utilizing advanced chips over the internet through remote access mechanisms, reinforcing stricter technological containment strategies without derailing the high-level diplomatic engagement scheduled for Shenzhen.

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Nuclear Arms Control and Strategic Posturing

The planned trilateral meeting was confirmed on Friday by the White House, emerging at a complex juncture for relations between the three nations. Donald Trump has recently embraced Xi Jinping after reaching a truce in their short-lived trade war last year, and he has similarly sought to build his relationship with Vladimir Putin despite the Russian leader's persistence in the nearly five-year-old war with Ukraine and deepening military partnerships with Iran. Donald Trump has insisted that this meeting provides a crucial opportunity to discuss the US war with Iran and his broader goal of reaching a three-way agreement on nuclear arms stockpiles among the participating powers.

The urgency for such discussions is heightened by the expiration of the last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States in February, which removed caps on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than half a century. That treaty, known as New START, was not extended by Donald Trump, who rejected calls from Moscow to extend the two-country deal for another year. Instead, Trump advocated for a new, improved, and modernized agreement that explicitly includes China in the framework of global nuclear stability and disarmament efforts.

Disparity in Stockpiles and Future Outlook

The United States official overseeing the briefing characterized the meeting as the beginning of a hopefully productive conversation on nuclear disarmament, though no formal agreements are expected to be announced during the summit. A significant hurdle remains the vast disparity in nuclear capabilities, with Pentagon estimates placing China's arsenal at more than 600 warheads, compared to inventories held by the United States and Russia, each estimated to possess more than 5,000 warheads. This numerical imbalance has resulted in China showing little interest in developing a formal nuclear pact, as its strategic deterrent is vastly smaller than the combined might of Washington and Moscow.

By agreeing to host the meeting in Shenzhen, Xi Jinping may be calculating that the event offers him an opportunity to flex China's growing global clout and diplomatic prestige. For the Kremlin, the planned trilateral meeting represents a coveted chance to posture as a superpower on par with Washington and Beijing, despite the ongoing isolation resulting from the war in Ukraine. The US official acknowledged that the nuclear stockpile issue is a difficult one for Beijing to engage with but characterized the meeting as a critical moment for China to step up to the adult table on a matter of paramount international importance, signaling a shift towards more inclusive global security dialogues.