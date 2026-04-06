TSA Staffing Improves as Trump Directs Pay During Government Shutdown

The number of TSA agents calling out sick has fallen significantly since President Trump ordered that they be paid during the ongoing government shutdown. This follows a period of staffing shortages and long wait times at airports.

Airline passengers navigate security lines in Terminal E at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on March 29, 2026. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported to TIME that the number of Transportation Security Administration ( TSA ) agents calling out of work has decreased by over 43% since President Donald Trump directed that TSA staff be paid during the ongoing government shutdown .

Lauren Bis, DHS Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, stated, This is a direct reflection of what happens when our workforce is funded and supported. We are thankful to President Trump for ensuring our dedicated TSA officers can continue their critical mission of protecting the traveling public. The President instructed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought to pay TSA agents utilizing existing funds that have a reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations. Prior to the Presidents directive, TSA officers were expected to continue working during the shutdown, even without pay, because they are considered essential workers. However, many TSA staff members began calling out of work to take on additional jobs to cover their expenses, leading to understaffing and extended wait times at certain airports. The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, commenced in mid-February due to disagreements between Democrats and Republicans concerning immigration enforcement. This situation resulted in many airports facing staffing shortages, as TSA agents, designated as essential workers, continued to be expected to work without pay. This situation was exacerbated by the government shutdown, causing many TSA officers to seek alternative employment to meet their financial obligations. The resultant absences at various airports created significant operational challenges, and led to longer passenger wait times and diminished security effectiveness, due to understaffing. The impact of the government shutdown on TSA staffing levels was evident nationwide, resulting in increased wait times at security checkpoints and a strain on the overall travel experience for air passengers.\Initially, the situation caused widespread concern about the ability of TSA to maintain its operational effectiveness. Before the Presidents order to pay TSA officers, the lapse in funding led to a significant increase in the number of agents calling out sick. The call-out rate was particularly high, leading to reports of long wait times. However, the subsequent pay order from President Trump seems to have had a positive effect. On Sunday, the national call-out rate for TSA officers dropped to just under 8%, representing roughly 2,045 agents calling out of work. This is a substantial improvement compared to the pre-directive period. The impact of the order was seen across multiple airports, with varying levels of improvement. However, this varied across different airports. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport experienced the highest call-out rate on Sunday, with 24.6%, while Philadelphia International Airport saw 21.5% of agents calling out, and John F. Kennedy International Airport had a little over 20%. Other airports, such as Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport, saw call-out rates of 12% and 14%, respectively. This data underscores that the effects of the pay directive are not uniform across all airports. The situation has demonstrated the sensitivity of the TSA workforce to funding and its significant impact on operational efficiency and passenger experience.\Last week, security wait times seemed to be improving at numerous airports that had previously experienced hours-long lines. This improvement trend seemed to be continuing on Monday. For instance, John F. Kennedy International Airport reported wait times of approximately 30 minutes in four of its terminals on late Monday afternoon, a significant decrease from the previous wait times. The duration of the DHS shutdown is uncertain. While Senate and House Republicans stated last week that they had agreed to a tentative agreement to fund most of DHS, except for immigration enforcement agencies, through September, the House did not take action on the bill on Thursday. It now appears that a deal to reopen the department might not be approved until at least the House returns from its two-week recess next week. The ongoing uncertainty regarding the shutdown and its ultimate resolution continues to affect the operations of the DHS and, by extension, the traveling public. The ability of the TSA to maintain adequate staffing levels and ensure efficient security screening is directly tied to the availability of funding. The extended shutdown and ongoing political negotiations continue to add to the uncertainty surrounding the future operations of DHS and its related agencies





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