TSSA members strike on the Piccadilly and District lines, causing severe travel disruption for commuters and Heathrow passengers until Saturday evening.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association ( TSSA) are launching a 24-hour strike across the London Underground network, specifically targeting the Piccadilly and District lines. The industrial action begins at noon on Friday, resulting in a complete suspension of train services from 10:30 am that day. This disruption is set to last until Saturday evening, causing significant travel chaos for passengers, including those heading to and from Heathrow Airport.

The Cause Of The Piccadilly Line Strike

The primary trigger for this industrial action is the dismissal of a single London Underground employee who was accused of working a second job while receiving full company sick pay. TSSA service control staff, who are responsible for directing trains, voted unanimously in support of their colleague, citing what they describe as unfair treatment by London Underground management. The union claims the dismissal was not justified and that the subsequent investigation involved improper conduct by TfL investigators.

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TfL Investigation And Gross Misconduct

Transport for London (TfL) has firmly rejected the union's allegations, stating that their thorough investigation established the employee had indeed worked a second job while on full sick pay. TfL concluded that this behavior constituted gross misconduct and a serious breach of contractual employment obligations, leading to the termination of the employee. Lee Stewart, head of London Underground service control, expressed extreme disappointment at the strike, noting that the process was fair and the findings were robust.

Disruption To Travel And Airport Links

The strike will have a profound impact on London's transport infrastructure, with no Piccadilly line service available from 10:30 am on Friday through to Saturday evening. This includes the closure of the Night Tube service. Additionally, the District line will experience no service between Earl's Court and either Richmond or Ealing Broadway due to shared infrastructure issues at the Ealing Common depot. Rail replacement buses will operate on Friday night and during the day on Saturday, but passengers are advised to expect severe disruption and plan alternative routes.

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Union Stance And GDPR Allegations

TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust emphasized the depth of feeling among members, stating that an injury to one is an injury to all. The union has alleged that TfL's investigation team accessed and shared the member's private and confidential information with third parties, which they believe violates GDPR regulations. Eslamdoust urged London Underground to find a fair and reasonable resolution to prevent significant disruption caused by control staff, who are essential for train operations.

Separate RMT Dispute And Future Outlook

This TSSA action is distinct from the broader dispute involving Tube drivers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union over shift patterns. The RMT strikes will affect the entire network, with 24-hour walkouts scheduled for November 26, December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6, and February 17, 23 and 25. While other Tube lines and services like the Elizabeth line and Overground are expected to run, they may face higher passenger volumes as commuters seek alternatives to the disrupted Piccadilly and District lines.