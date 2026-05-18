Tube Drivers' Strikes Called Off

Two 24-hour strikes planned by Tube drivers this week have been called off at the last minute due to a dispute over the working week. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport for London (TfL) had a row over the changes made to turb drivers' working hours, which ultimately led to this development.

Two 24-hour strikes planned by Tube drivers this week have been called off at the last minute due to a dispute over the working week.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) was set to walk out at 12 noon on June 15 and again on June 16. Transport for London (TfL) wants to shift £72,000-a-year Tube drivers to a four-day week lasting 35 hours instead of the current 36. RMT's hard-Left boss Eddie Dempsey claimed that the plan could increase fatigue and compromise safety.

The union claimed it was a 'fake four-day week' that could result in 'reduced flexibility over shift patterns' and longer shifts. After suspending the strikes planned for this week and June 16 and 18, the union announced new 24-hour strike dates of June 2 and 4 if the dispute remains unresolved. TfL insisted that the changes are voluntary and called the walkouts 'absolutely unnecessary'.

Former Underground driver Nick Dent said that the changes aim to improve work-life balance and passenger service. The RMT suspended its strike and accepted new shift patterns, which would reduce the average driver's working week from 36 to 35 hours. The change was welcomed by some companies and Londoners, but others were disappointed as many firms might have lost out through cancelled bookings and reservations. London remains focused on finding a longer-term solution to the dispute





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tube Drivers' Strikes RMT And Tfl Dispute Working Hours Changes RMT And Tfl Talks Strike Dates Work-Life Balance Shift Pattern Flexibility Lengthy Shifts Busy Summer Fair Labor Practices

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