Unions and the Transport for London agree on a pay deal but disagree on a four-day week plan to improve work-life balance. The plan may lead to strike action, causing chaos for commuters and businesses.

Further strikes by London Underground drivers will bring chaos this week after it was confirmed they will go ahead from tomorrow following failed talks with union bosses.

The militant members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union voted against a plan to introduce a four-day week with condensed hours for Tube drivers. The union boss Eddie Dempsey claims the plan could increase fatigue and compromise safety. Despite accepting a three-year pay deal as recently as last November, the RMT has decided to stage another walkout of train drivers from tomorrow until Friday.

The Circle line, Piccadilly line, Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate and Central line between White City and Liverpool Street will all see no service. Two 24-hour strikes will run from 12pm tomorrow into Wednesday and again at the same times on Thursday to Friday. Mr Dempsey, the RMT's general secretary, is a union veteran who still lives in a council home despite now earning more than £100,000-a-year.

Shortly after his election last year, it emerged that he had visited the separatist Donbas region of Ukraine in 2015, not long after Vladimir Putin's first invasion of the country. The Aslef train drivers' union is in direct opposition to the RMT and accepted the proposals, labelling them 'exactly the sort of deal every trade union should be trying to achieve'





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Tube Strikes Transport Workers' Dispute Lack Of Government Intervention Transport For London Pay Deal Aslef RMT Green Party Rail Maritime And Transport Green Party Tube Driver's Union Strike Protest Work-Life Balance

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