Thomas Tuchel could rotate Jordan Pickford and James Trafford in England's upcoming Nations League games against Croatia and Spain, with Paul Robinson backing Pickford as first choice.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel could rotate his goalkeepers again in the upcoming internationals, with Jordan Pickford and James Trafford both in contention. England meet Croatia at Wembley on Thursday before facing Spain in Madrid on Sunday in the Uefa Nations League.

Tuchel used Trafford in the last international break, playing him in the 3-2 loss to Spain at Wembley and the victory against the Czech Republic. Pickford returned for the Wembley win against the Czechs and the 7-0 rout in Croatia. Tuchel has maintained strong faith in Pickford as England's number one, but Trafford has staked his claim. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Pickford remains the undisputed first choice and that Tuchel's strategy is sensible.

Also read England players confront Thomas Tuchel over World Cup semi-final tactics

Robinson Discusses Goalkeeper Battle

Robinson told BBC Sport: It obviously remains to be seen what Thomas Tuchel does in these two England games, but I could see exactly what he was doing by giving James Trafford game time in the last round of matches. We are so guilty as a nation of taking one goalkeeper to a tournament who has 70, 80, 90 caps, then the two or three below him could have less than double figures combined.

Pickford's record is outstanding since his debut in a 0-0 draw against Germany at Wembley in 2017. He has made 93 appearances for England, with 46 clean sheets, a 74% save ratio, and only two errors leading to goals, according to Opta stats. Of Pickford's 93 caps, 80 have been competitive games, with 33 at major tournaments: 19 at the World Cup and 14 at the European Championships.

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In his time as first choice, England reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and 2026, as well as successive Euros finals at the delayed 2020 tournament and Euro 2024. Robinson said: Competitive and tournament caps give you the type of experience you can't get as a number two or three keeper.

Trafford's Youthful Profile and Prospect

James Trafford is only 24 and has four caps - two of them competitive - so you can see exactly what Tuchel is doing, looking ahead to a situation where England's recognised number one is not available to him, or there is a drop off in form. Robinson added: We saw the last selections and all thought Jordan Pickford's place is under threat and James Trafford is going to be the next number one.

I don't think Thomas Tuchel saw it as starkly or simply as that. It's a conversation that will definitely take place down the road, but not now. Jordan is England's first choice, in my opinion, rightfully so given his consistency and performances over such a long period.

Robinson continued: This is a debate and conversation for the future definitely because Father Time catches up with everyone eventually and the manager needs to have a contingency plan, but Jordan Pickford very much remains number one and Thomas Tuchel has said as much. I don't think Jordan Pickford is under threat for his jersey on a permanent basis any time soon, irrespective of the next selection, but what Tuchel is doing reinforces the impression that he has to be at the top of his game and maintain high standards, which he certainly has been doing when I've watched him this season.

Robinson said: The biggest compliment I can pay Jordan Pickford is that when you have got that England goalkeeper's shirt, everybody thinks somebody else should be doing it. I know that from personal experience. You're there to be shot at, but there has been no noise around Jordan Pickford for a very long time now. It has worked both ways for Jordan, James and Thomas Tuchel, and worked very well.

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Jordan knows he can't rest on his laurels and he will just play regardless. He has to be playing well. Robinson added: Is James Trafford challenging Jordan Pickford right now? Yes he is - if Jordan Pickford isn't playing very well and Jordan Pickford is making errors.

None of the above are true right now because he's playing well for Everton and has done nothing wrong for England. Robinson also drew on club form to support Pickford's case. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, only Arsenal's David Raya has more clean sheets in the league than Pickford. Raya has 39 clean sheets in that time, while Pickford has 27.

Robinson said: That's a superb record and all logic tells you Pickford will have to work a lot harder for his clean sheets than David Raya. Trafford staked his claim in those Nations League games against Spain and the Czech Republic, putting him at the forefront of Tuchel's thoughts as the main understudy to Pickford.

Henderson Re‑enters Goalkeeper Race

Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson is now back in contention after injury and hoping to add to his six caps, although he has not been included in Tuchel's latest squad. Trafford moved to Leeds United from Manchester City in the summer in a British record deal for a goalkeeper that could be worth up to £45m.

It came after a £23m move to City from Burnley the previous summer, when his hopes of becoming Pep Guardiola's first choice were unexpectedly ended by the decision to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris St-Germain. Robinson said: James Trafford needed that move to Leeds United and Leeds United needed a keeper of his level. This is a match made in heaven.

And don't forget, in a Premier League career with Burnley, Manchester City and Leeds United, Trafford has only played 42 Premier League games - just a little more than a full season - and one Champions League game. He needs this experience.