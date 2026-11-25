Tucker Carlson threatens a 2028 third-party presidential run targeting Marco Rubio. JD Vance remains the preferred MAGA candidate if Carlson stays out of the race.

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, is preparing a strategic third-party presidential campaign for the year 2028. This political move is specifically designed to challenge Secretary of State Marco Rubio if he secures the Republican nomination. Carlson has made it clear that he will remain on the sidelines only if JD Vance emerges as the frontrunner.

Carlson Targets Rubio With Neocon Labeling

Carlson explicitly defined his political opposition during a recent podcast episode with guest Brandon Straka. He stated that supporting Marco Rubio over JD Vance makes an individual a neocon. This characterization is not merely rhetorical punditry but a calculated effort to damage Rubio's electoral viability. Carlson argues that Rubio represents an old-school Republican interventionist stance.

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Conversely, he positions JD Vance as the legitimate heir apparent to the MAGA movement. Carlson challenged his audience to identify any other candidate with a realistic shot at winning. He insisted that the choice is binary between Rubio and Vance. Any deviation from supporting Vance, in his view, aligns with neoconservative ideology.

Reported Third Party Strategy Revealed

The Washington Examiner reported that Carlson is actively preparing for a third-party run. This plan is contingent upon Rubio clinching the 2028 GOP presidential nomination. Carlson has vowed not to run if Vance is the official Republican nominee. The strategy aims to split the conservative vote or force Rubio into a difficult general election matchup.

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Carlson has been particularly vocal in his criticism of Rubio over recent weeks. He attacked Rubio for his performance in dual roles as Secretary of State and National Security Advisor. Carlson claimed Rubio is not effectively running the State Department or conducting diplomacy. He asserted that Rubio adds no valuable information to national security discussions.

Shifting Power Dynamics And Prediction Markets

Prediction markets show a significant shift in the projected Republican nomination odds. A week before the midterm elections, JD Vance held a 38 percent chance to become the nominee. Marco Rubio held a much smaller 19 percent chance at that time. The GOP's electoral wipeout in the midterms has altered these probabilities substantially.

Recent Kalshi data indicates JD Vance now has a 32 percent chance of securing the nomination. Meanwhile, Marco Rubio's chances have risen to 24 percent. This narrowing gap suggests Rubio is gaining ground among party insiders and voters. The shifting odds reflect the internal tensions within the Republican Party regarding foreign policy.

Policy Disputes And Broader Political Context

JD Vance has positioned himself against parts of President Trump's agenda. He specifically criticized the war in Iran and Trump's close ties to Israeli leadership. Vance stated that the war was the primary reason for the Republican electoral loss. However, he also affirmed support for the commander-in-chief's decision to launch US forces into the Middle East.

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Carlson has turned his criticism toward Trump as well. He expressed regret for supporting the president's 2024 campaign and aiding the administration. In the summer, he declared he was leaving the Republican Party entirely. He refused to support a political party he viewed as disloyal to United States interests.

Other potential candidates include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is also reportedly eyeing a presidential run with his wife's support. Vance has not announced a campaign but is widely seen as the likely frontrunner. Rubio has not expressed a desire to run if Vance enters the race. The Daily Mail contacted Carlson's network for further comment on these developing political maneuvers.