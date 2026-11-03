Tucker Carlson Warns of Imminent US Nuclear Strike on Iran

Tucker Carlson claims Donald Trump may launch a nuclear strike on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain facility. The warning raises fears of inevitable World War Three following recent escalations.

Former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson has issued a stark warning that President Donald Trump may be just days away from ordering a nuclear strike against Iran. This potential military action would specifically target the underground nuclear complex located beneath Pickaxe Mountain. Carlson described the situation as critical, noting that the US President is facing intense pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He asserted that such a strike would make World War Three inevitable, regardless of its intended scope or duration.

Trump Threatens Iran With The Hammer

The warning comes as tensions remain incredibly high between the United States and Iran following a recent military conflict. Earlier in the week, Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Iowa, where he told supporters that he was holding back from completely finishing off Iran. He stated that he wanted to try and save lives, but warned that at some point, the US would have to give Iran the hammer. This rhetoric followed a phone call between Trump and Netanyahu regarding whether to ramp up combat operations against Tehran.

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Pressure From A Cornered Netanyahu

Carlson argued that Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing hard for a decisive strike because he is cornered and desperate. This assessment follows recent Israeli elections in which Netanyahu lost his majority government seat. The conservative podcaster claimed that Netanyahu calls Trump every day to discuss the military options. However, there has been no official confirmation of any planned strike from either the US or Israeli governments. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding these allegations.

The Strategic Importance of Pickaxe Mountain

Carlson cited an unnamed informed observer as the source of his claims, stating that Bibi calls Trump about the issue daily. He emphasized that after the first nuclear strike, World War Three would be inevitable and the war would be short and final. His post on the social media platform X reached over twenty-eight million users. The target of this alleged plan is Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, known as Pickaxe Mountain. This site lies on the south side of the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.

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Underground Facility Construction Details

Pickaxe Mountain is one of the few Iranian nuclear sites that has not yet been targeted by US or Israeli strikes. The Natanz facility was bombed during Operation Midnight Hammer in 2025. Allegations suggest that Tehran may store highly enriched uranium there for further processing into weapons. According to the Institute for Science and International Security, construction at this site began in 2020. This started after an explosion caused by an act of sabotage at the Natanz site. Iranian authorities claimed the sabotage caused significant damage at that time.

Expert Analysis On Nuclear Capabilities

In September of 2020, then-nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi announced the construction of a modern hall in the heart of the mountain. Experts believe this facility is designed to house advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium. The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies suggested in 2023 that the facility is dug between eighty and one hundred metres underground. Recent satellite images appear to show ongoing construction work at the site. The facility sprawls across 2.7 square kilometres in the arid Central Plateau.

Defenses And Security Measures

The underground complex is protected by anti-aircraft batteries, fencing, and Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. It features multiple entrances visible from satellite imagery, including two pairs of entrances and a recently completed security wall. Some eastern tunnel portal entrances have been hardened and partially backfilled to prevent ground vehicle access. However, they have not been sealed completely. The US military developed the GBU-57 bomb specifically to penetrate at least sixty metres of earth before detonating, highlighting the depth challenge posed by such facilities.