TUI Faces Multi-Million Pound Lawsuit Over Alleged Illness at Cape Verde Resorts

Hundreds of holidaymakers are suing TUI, alleging they fell ill due to poor hygiene at Cape Verde resorts, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to the cost of future holidays for all travelers.

Bogus sickness claims are inflating the cost of British holidays by hundreds of pounds, according to experts. Travel giant TUI is currently embroiled in a multi-million pound class action lawsuit filed by numerous tourists who allege they fell ill due to poor hygiene and food standards at Cape Verde holiday resorts.

Law firm Irwin Mitchell is spearheading the claim on behalf of the alleged victims, stating that approximately 1,500 holidaymakers experienced illness between 2022 and the beginning of 2024 while staying at resorts booked through TUI. A six-week trial is scheduled to take place at London's High Court towards the end of next year, with legal sources suggesting that Irwin Mitchell could potentially secure over £10 million in costs alone if successful. Initial claims in the filing ranged from £200,000 to £400,000 for the first 64 litigants. While a sum of £200,000 would translate to an average of just over £3,000 per person, some claims are as low as £10. Sonia Macleod, a research specialist in class litigation at Oxford University, commented that these claims and associated legal fees are ultimately contributing to the overall cost of holidays for everyone. The issue of fraudulent sickness claims has a history, as in 2016, the trade association for tour operators, Abta, estimated that such claims were adding up to 15% to the cost of a typical holiday. This issue underscores the financial burden placed on travelers due to both legitimate and potentially false claims. \The class action lawsuit is focusing on incidents at TUI's Riu Palace Santa Maria Hotel in Cape Verde. Jane Pressley, who died in January 2023 just weeks after becoming ill while on holiday at the Riu Palace Santa Maria Hotel, is a prominent example. Around 300 claims have been filed, relating to incidents where visitors fell ill during or after their stays at the hotel in 2022. The financial impact of these claims is significant, with estimates showing that the annual cost of fake claims made to UK travel firms for gastric illnesses on holiday had reached £240 million by 2016. The potential consequences of these claims on holiday costs are concerning. If the average Briton spends around £2,600 on foreign holidays, a 15% increase due to fraudulent claims would add nearly £400 to the cost of an individual holiday. Moreover, in 2017, Thomas Cook took legal action against individuals who claimed to have been bedridden due to illness but were later found to be posting social media updates showcasing a good time. Despite these measures, Ms. Macleod noted that false claims against travel companies persist. The situation creates a complex dynamic where lawyers may be the primary beneficiaries. A barrister specializing in holiday sickness claims confirms that it remains a significant industry, complicated by the challenges of proving or disproving illness on holiday. \Irwin Mitchell has stated that it adheres to 'strict professional rules' concerning costs, evidence, and client care, ensuring that each case undergoes a screening process, supported by detailed medical or other expert evidence. The firm emphasizes that any figures mentioned are purely speculative at this stage. Damages and costs have not been fully calculated since the cases are still in their early stages. The group actions evolve as expert evidence, liability issues, and quantum assessments develop. The firm underscores the importance of enabling claimants who have suffered harm to seek justice and proper redress. The case highlights broader issues within the holiday industry concerning health and safety standards. The widower of Jane Pressley is among the 300 claimants seeking compensation. Mrs. Pressley is one of six Britons who have passed away after holidaying there since January 2023, with their families now pursuing personal injury claims against the package holiday firm. The investigation also mentions Mark Ashley, Elena Walsh, Karen Pooley, and two unidentified men from Watford who also died after contracting stomach bugs in Cape Verde. These incidents underline the serious consequences of illness on holiday and the need for accountability





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TUI Faces Multi-Million Pound Lawsuit Over Cape Verde Holiday Illness ClaimsHundreds of tourists are suing TUI, alleging sickness due to poor hygiene at Cape Verde resorts, leading to inflated holiday costs for all. This follows a growing number of claims and deaths linked to the Riu Palace Santa Maria Hotel.

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