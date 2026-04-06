TUI Faces Multi-Million Pound Lawsuit Over Cape Verde Holiday Illness Claims

Hundreds of tourists are suing TUI, alleging sickness due to poor hygiene at Cape Verde resorts, leading to inflated holiday costs for all. This follows a growing number of claims and deaths linked to the Riu Palace Santa Maria Hotel.

Bogus sickness claims are inflating holiday costs for Britons, according to experts. Travel giant TUI is facing a multi-million pound class action lawsuit from hundreds of tourists alleging illness due to poor hygiene and food standards at Cape Verde resorts. Law firm Irwin Mitchell is representing approximately 1,500 holidaymakers who claim to have fallen ill at TUI -booked resorts in Cape Verde between 2022 and early 2024.

A six-week trial is scheduled at London's High Court towards the end of next year, with legal sources suggesting potential costs for Irwin Mitchell could exceed £10 million if successful. Initial claims for the first 64 litigants ranged from £200,000 to £400,000, which translates to an average of just over £3,000 per person, though some claims are as low as £10. Sonia Macleod, a research specialist from Oxford University, emphasizes that these claims and associated legal fees ultimately contribute to rising holiday expenses. Travel industry estimates from 2016 indicated that fraudulent sickness claims were adding up to 15% to the overall cost of a typical holiday. A 15% increase on the average spend of £2,600 per holiday would add roughly £400 to each individual trip.\The case involves the Riu Palace Santa Maria Hotel, where multiple deaths and illnesses have been reported. Jane Pressley died in January 2023 shortly after falling ill during a holiday at the hotel, and her widower is among the 300 claimants seeking compensation. The hotel is part of the Riu hotel chain, a TUI partner. Six British tourists have died after staying at the resort since January 2023, and their families are also filing personal injury claims against TUI. Mark Ashley, Elena Walsh, Karen Pooley, and two unidentified men were also among the victims who died after contracting stomach bugs in Cape Verde. The scale of the issue underscores the financial impact of bogus sickness claims. A barrister who works on holiday sickness claims said it is 'still a massive industry', adding that it's both hard to prove and disprove that someone felt sick on holiday. In 2017, Thomas Cook launched private prosecutions against Brits who claimed to have been bedbound in the hotel rooms by sickness after finding posts on social media of them saying they had a good time alongside 'grinning' pictures. Despite this, Ms Macleod said fake claims against travel companies did not stop.\Irwin Mitchell has stated its adherence to stringent professional rules regarding costs, evidence, and client care. The firm emphasizes that each case undergoes a screening process and is supported by detailed medical and expert evidence. It clarifies that any financial figures cited at this stage are speculative, and damages and costs have not been fully calculated because the cases are in the early phases. The law firm acknowledges the importance of justice for those who have suffered harm due to negligence and the need to hold large organizations accountable when they fall short of expected standards. The firm says it is important that claimants who have suffered harm through no fault of their own are able to seek justice and proper redress, and that large organisations are held accountable if standards fall short. The ongoing legal action highlights the complex interplay between genuine illness, fraudulent claims, and the resulting financial repercussions for both travel companies and holidaymakers. The case underscores the need for thorough investigations and accountability in the travel industry





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TUI Holiday Illness Cape Verde Lawsuit Sickness Claims

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