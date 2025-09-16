TUI Flight Diverted Due to Medical Emergency, Leaving Hundreds Stranded for Over 24 Hours

A TUI flight from Cancun to Manchester was forced to divert to Gander, Canada due to a medical emergency, leading to a series of delays and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for over 24 hours. The passengers faced further complications upon arrival in Ireland, including technical issues, extended waits, and a lack of available hotel accommodation.

A TUI flight scheduled to travel from Cancun, Mexico to Manchester, England faced a series of unexpected delays and disruptions, stranding hundreds of passengers for over 24 hours. The flight, initially departing on Friday (September 12) at around 5:30 pm local time, was forced to make an unscheduled diversion to Gander, Canada, due to a reported medical emergency .

While TUI, the airline operating the flight, declined to comment on the specific nature of the emergency, some passengers claimed it was alcohol-related. After a brief stopover in Gander, the flight continued its journey but was restricted from flying directly to Manchester. Due to legal limitations and flight time restrictions imposed on the crew, the aircraft could only proceed as far as Shannon Airport in Ireland. Upon arrival at Shannon Airport, passengers faced further delays and complications. They were initially made to wait in the departures lounge for several hours before being allowed to board again. However, they were then subjected to another three-hour wait due to an electrical fault on the aircraft, which meant they spent a portion of that time in darkness. Adding to the frustration, passengers were subsequently instructed to disembark once more and collect their luggage due to a reported 'technical issue', forcing them to spend the night in the departures lounge. TUI attributed these additional delays to an overlapping occurrence with another flight cancellation, resulting in a shortage of hotel rooms.Meanwhile, passengers who were scheduled to fly from Manchester to Cancun on the same aircraft on Saturday experienced their own set of issues. An alternative aircraft was arranged to provide transport, but it also encountered technical difficulties, further compounding the delays and leaving them stranded at Manchester Airport for 24 hours. The extended ordeal has left passengers facing discomfort, inconvenience, and uncertainty. Many have expressed their frustration, particularly concerning the lack of communication and support provided during the prolonged delays. Despite the challenges, TUI UK&I Spokesperson assured passengers that they are prioritizing their safe return home and have initiated arrangements for alternative flights. They also stated that passengers can claim reimbursement for hotel expenses and compensation for the disruptions caused.





