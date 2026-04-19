TUI settles Legionnaires' disease case after holidaymaker's severe illness

Holiday firm TUI has agreed to a five-figure compensation deal with a customer who contracted Legionnaires' disease during a Cuban holiday. The customer, Gary Cushnie, spent over a week in hospital and continues to suffer long-term health consequences, including breathing difficulties and exhaustion. While TUI has not admitted liability, the settlement follows legal action taken by Hudgell Solicitors, who argued that the infection originated from inadequate hygiene standards at a Havana hotel used by TUI. The case involved extensive documentation review regarding hotel safety and hygiene protocols. The settlement avoids a court trial.

Holiday operator TUI has reached a five-figure compensation agreement with a customer who suffered from Legionnaires' disease following a Cuban holiday. While TUI has not admitted liability, the settlement follows Gary Cushnie's severe illness which necessitated over a week's hospitalisation.

Mr Cushnie, 63, began exhibiting symptoms six days into his June 2022 trip with his partner, Julie. These included chest pains, breathlessness, and a loss of appetite, leaving him feeling utterly exhausted. The debilitating effects of the illness meant that for the final week of their two-week holiday, the couple remained at their hotel.

Mr Cushnie spent most of his time resting on shaded sun loungers or in shaded areas, too weak to engage in any other activities. After an arduous eight-and-a-half-hour flight back to Britain, Mr Cushnie was too unwell to drive from the airport, requiring his partner to take over the driving for part of their journey home to East Yorkshire.

Upon their arrival, Julie contacted NHS 111 as his condition showed no signs of improvement. An ambulance was dispatched, transporting him to Hull Royal Infirmary, where he remained an inpatient for more than seven days. Initially diagnosed with pneumonia and pleurisy by medical staff, subsequent blood test results confirmed Legionnaires' disease, for which he received intravenous antibiotic treatment.

More than three-and-a-half years later, Mr Cushnie continues to experience the long-term effects of the illness. He described the impact as shocking, stating that even now, minimal exertion causes him to become breathless and his energy levels to plummet. He noted that he was in reasonably good health prior to contracting the disease, highlighting the significant impact it has had. Furthermore, he now requires a mask at night to assist his breathing and takes numerous tablets to manage his blood pressure. His retirement was also brought forward by a couple of years due to persistent feelings of exhaustion.

Mr Cushnie recounted that neither he nor his partner had any idea what had caused his severe illness during their holiday until he received the Legionnaires' disease diagnosis upon his return to the UK. It was only after the diagnosis that questions were raised, prompting them to recall their stay at the first of two hotels they visited upon arriving in Havana. They were among seven couples on the flight to this hotel, but were the only guests on the fourth floor, which had evidently just undergone redecoration.

The hallways and their room carried the distinct smell of fresh paint, and specks of paint were visible on the floors. Upon arrival, Mr Cushnie immediately took a shower. The shower initially sputtered and coughed before the water began to flow freely. He paid little attention to this at the time, but within days, he started feeling unwell. He began experiencing dizzy spells, chest pains, sweating, and rapidly became breathless, even needing to use a lift for a single flight of stairs. His appetite vanished, his energy levels dropped to zero, and he was unable to walk any significant distance.

For the remainder of their holiday at the second hotel, located at a beach resort, they undertook very little activity. Even on Julie's 60th birthday, Mr Cushnie was not well enough to celebrate properly, and they did not leave the hotel premises, with him confined to resting on covered sunbeds or sitting in the shade. At one point, his weakness was so profound that he collapsed fully clothed into the swimming pool in the early afternoon while returning to their room. At the airport on their departure day, it took him over an hour to navigate the length of the departure lounge to reach their boarding gate, requiring frequent stops to rest on seats to regain his strength.

During the legal proceedings against TUI, Hudgell Solicitors, a firm specialising in assisting individuals who suffer injury or illness abroad, asserted that Mr Cushnie contracted Legionnaires' disease at the first hotel in Havana. Anne Thomson, a specialist in holiday injury and illness cases at Hudgell Solicitors, who represented Mr Cushnie, stated that it was their contention that the source of Mr Cushnie's Legionella infection was the hotel in Havana.

She further argued that TUI had failed to uphold adequate hygiene standards at the hotel, thereby exposing customers to the risk of infection. Thomson highlighted that in such cases, package holiday operators frequently deny that one of their contracted hotels was the source of the infection, as holidaymakers often dine at local restaurants where they might encounter various water systems. This is why her firm requests to review policy documents and records from both the travel operators and the hotels they utilize.

These records pertain to hygiene inspections, safety checks, cleaning and maintenance logs, and any documentation of previous illness incidents, particularly cases of Legionnaires' disease. The firm expressed satisfaction that TUI agreed to resolve the matter without the necessity of a court trial.





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Legionnaires' Disease TUI Compensation Holiday Illness Cuban Holiday

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