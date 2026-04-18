Tulisa Contostavlos Reveals Bell's Palsy Attack and Minor Paralysis Amidst Health and Friend's Cancer Battle

Singer Tulisa Contostavlos has shared a candid health update, disclosing a recent Bell's palsy attack and temporary facial paralysis. The star also revealed the cancellation of her egg retrieval, ongoing recovery from cyst removal surgery, and the devastating news of her friend's aggressive cancer diagnosis. Tulisa emphasized her commitment to authenticity and shared her strategies for resilience and emotional regulation.

Singer Tulisa Contostavlos , 37, has opened up about a recent health battle, revealing she suffered a Bell's palsy attack and minor short-term paralysis. In a candid update shared with her Instagram followers, Tulisa explained that she had to cancel her egg retrieval procedure due to ongoing health issues and a tumultuous period in her life. She described her recent experiences as a series of highs and lows, aiming for greater authenticity on social media.

Tulisa detailed several challenges she has faced. She is currently navigating nicotine withdrawals after quitting smoking, a process she described as hellish but has now achieved two months cigarette-free. Her hormonal rollercoaster included the cancellation of her egg retrieval due to a low egg count, which she attributed to her body's recent state but remained optimistic due to previous successful outcomes. She also underwent surgery to remove three cysts, identified years ago as the cause of her swelling and previous Bell's palsy attacks. She expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who diagnosed and treated her, contrasting their expertise with earlier skepticism she encountered.

The most devastating news for Tulisa was the diagnosis of her close friend, Shelly, with aggressive cancer. This distressing news, received on the same day as her surgery, compounded her stress. The emotional impact and physical exertion from vomiting due to post-surgery effects and medication triggered her Bell's palsy attack. While she managed to obtain steroids within 24 hours, leading to a week-long period of minor paralysis, Tulisa emphasized that her experience pales in comparison to her friend's ongoing battle.

Despite these significant challenges, Tulisa highlighted several positives. Her friend Shelly is a strong fighter, she is now cigarette-free, and her egg count has doubled. She also reported happiness on a business front and overall good health. Tulisa credited her emotional and nervous system regulation work over the past six months for improving her resilience, allowing her to bounce back quicker from setbacks. She believes in the power of choosing one's thoughts and perceptions, emphasizing that an individual’s mind, not external experiences or others' actions, holds the key to overcoming adversity. She encouraged her followers to be observers of their experiences rather than being consumed by them.

This is not the first time Tulisa has dealt with Bell's palsy. She was first diagnosed in 2020, a condition characterized by facial paralysis or weakness due to facial nerve damage. This led to a difficult cycle of using fillers to correct her appearance, which in turn caused inflammation and swelling. She recently discussed on a podcast how these issues were particularly severe around the time she reunited with her group in 2022. An ultrasound revealed the presence of three infected cysts in her cheek, one of which ruptured during an exploratory operation, immediately reducing facial swelling. She stated that these cysts were not related to filler injections but appeared spontaneously. The singer recalled experiencing tingling sensations and the feeling of ants crawling on her face, a terrifying ordeal that persisted until this year. She constantly felt like her cheek was on fire, experiencing good and bad days, and sometimes resorting to steroids to manage the swelling





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