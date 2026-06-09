Tulisa Contostavlos Shares Glamorous Vacation Pics Amid Health Struggles Including Bell's Palsy Sparked by Friend's Cancer Diagnosis

Tulisa Contostavlos posted sizzling bikini photos from Morocco while also revealing recent health battles: a Bell's palsy attack triggered by the stress of her best friend's cancer diagnosis on the same day as her facial cyst surgery, ongoing nicotine withdrawal after quitting smoking, and the cancellation of an egg retrieval due to low hormone counts. She discusses these challenges as part of her journey toward authenticity and mental resilience.

Tulisa Contostavlos , the 37-year-old N Dubz star and former X Factor judge, shared a series of sizzling bikini photos from her vacation in Morocco, showcasing her physique in a barely-there pink bikini paired with a matching headscarf, a belly bar, and oversized sunglasses.

Her cousin and bandmate Dappy complimented the pictures, calling her beautiful, to which she responded with a heart emoji. However, alongside these glamorous snapshots, Tulisa has been open about a series of significant personal health challenges.

In recent months, she has dealt with Bell's palsy, a condition causing facial paralysis, which she linked to extreme stress after learning that her best friend Michelle had been diagnosed with aggressive cancer on the very day Tulisa underwent surgery to remove cysts from her cheek. The singer revealed that the vomiting triggered by the post-surgery drugs and the emotional shock contributed to the Bell's palsy attack, resulting in short-term paralysis that lasted about a week.

She also recognized that her friend's battle with cancer placed her own health struggles into perspective. Beyond this acute episode, Tulisa recounted a longer history with Bell's palsy, first experiencing it at age 24, and described falling into a 'vicious cycle' of using facial fillers to try to correct her appearance, which eventually led to more complications.

She has also been navigating nicotine withdrawal after quitting smoking and had to cancel an egg retrieval procedure due to low hormone counts, attributing these issues to a combination of stress, hormonal fluctuations, and the physical toll of her past medical procedures. In a candid Instagram post, she framed these experiences as part of a broader journey toward authenticity, emphasizing that life involves both highs and lows.

She urged her followers to focus on mental resilience, choosing one's perceptions and not being consumed by past experiences. Tulisa thanked Dr. Darryl Coombes for successfully removing the cysts and expressed that her ongoing inner work over six months has helped her build a more stable emotional baseline, allowing her to recover more quickly from setbacks.

She concluded by reminding everyone that even when life appears shiny from the outside, everyone faces challenges, and it is vital to maintain perspective and positivity





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Tulisa Contostavlos Bell's Palsy Health Update Cancer Diagnosis Facial Cysts Surgery Stress N Dubz X Factor Instagram Authenticity Mental Health Nicotine Withdrawal Egg Retrieval

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