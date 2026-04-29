Tulisa Contostavlos Steps Out After Bell’s Palsy Battle and Friend’s Cancer Diagnosis

Tulisa Contostavlos is seen for the first time after revealing a recent Bell’s palsy attack triggered by stress following her friend’s cancer diagnosis. She shares a candid update on her health journey, including quitting smoking, cyst removal surgery, and postponed fertility treatment.

Tulisa Contostavlos was recently spotted looking positive while out with friend Michelle McKenna in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, marking her first public appearance since revealing a recent health battle.

The singer and TV personality, 37, has been dealing with the effects of Bell’s palsy, a neurological condition causing temporary facial paralysis, which she experienced following the distressing news of her close friend Michelle’s aggressive cancer diagnosis. Tulisa initially shared a detailed health update on Instagram, outlining a series of challenges she’s faced in recent weeks.

These included navigating nicotine withdrawal after quitting smoking, undergoing surgery to remove cysts previously linked to her Bell’s palsy, and the emotional strain of supporting her friend through cancer treatment. She had to postpone an egg retrieval procedure due to hormonal imbalances and a low egg count, which she attributes to the stress and physical toll of these experiences. Despite these setbacks, Tulisa presented a cheerful demeanor during her outing, dressed in a stylish grey jumpsuit and trainers.

She openly discussed her journey towards authenticity, aiming to share both the highs and lows of her life to inspire others. The Bell’s palsy attack, she explained, was triggered by the stress of her friend’s diagnosis and the physical effects of being sick after surgery. Fortunately, she was able to obtain steroid medication within 24 hours, and anticipates a relatively short recovery period of about a week.

Tulisa emphasized that her own health challenges pale in comparison to the battle her friend is facing, and expressed unwavering support for Michelle’s fight against cancer. She also highlighted positive developments, including being two months cigarette-free and experiencing an increase in her egg count. Tulisa’s candid post underscored the importance of acknowledging vulnerability and resilience in the face of adversity.

She spoke about the value of inner work and emotional regulation in navigating life’s challenges, emphasizing the ability to bounce back from setbacks and maintain perspective. She encouraged her followers to focus on their own thoughts and perceptions, rather than being consumed by external experiences or the actions of others.

The singer’s openness about her health struggles and her friend’s illness serves as a reminder that even those who appear to have a ‘shiny’ exterior are still human and face their own difficulties. Her message resonates with a call for authenticity and a celebration of life’s complexities, embracing both the ups and downs as integral parts of the human experience





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Tulisa Contostavlos Bell’S Palsy Michelle Mckenna Cancer Health Update

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