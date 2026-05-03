Tulisa Contostavlos Steps Out in Manchester Amid Health Battles

N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos was seen enjoying a night out in Manchester, showcasing her style and positive spirit despite recently overcoming a Bell's palsy attack and navigating other personal challenges, including a friend's cancer diagnosis.

Tulisa Contostavlos , the N-Dubz star, was spotted enjoying a night out in Manchester on Saturday, turning heads with her stylish ensemble of denim shorts and a crop top.

Despite recently experiencing a Bell's palsy attack resulting in short-term paralysis, the 37-year-old singer appeared to be in high spirits. This isn't the first time Tulisa has battled Bell's palsy, having been initially diagnosed with the neurological condition in 2020, which causes facial paralysis or weakness due to nerve damage. Tulisa has been remarkably open about a series of recent health challenges and personal difficulties.

She revealed that she had to cancel a planned egg retrieval procedure due to low egg count and the physical toll of ongoing issues. Adding to the stress, a close friend, Shelly, received a diagnosis of aggressive cancer, triggering a Bell's palsy attack in Tulisa as she processed the devastating news. She detailed her struggles with nicotine withdrawal after quitting smoking, and the successful removal of cysts that had previously contributed to her swelling and Bell's palsy.

She emphasized the importance of authenticity and sharing both the highs and lows of life, using her experiences as inspiration for others. Tulisa’s candid Instagram posts highlighted her journey through hormonal imbalances, surgery, and the emotional weight of supporting her friend through cancer treatment. She described the physical effects of the Bell’s palsy attack, including temporary paralysis, and her gratitude for swift medical attention.

Despite these hardships, Tulisa maintains a positive outlook, focusing on her strength, her friend’s fighting spirit, and her personal growth. She celebrated being two months cigarette-free, a successful surgery, and positive developments in her business ventures. Tulisa underscored the importance of emotional regulation and choosing one’s perspective, emphasizing that life is a series of ups and downs.

She also reflected on a past cycle of using filler to address facial asymmetry caused by Bell’s palsy, which ultimately led to further inflammation and swelling. Her recent outing in Manchester showcased her confidence and resilience, sporting a beige bandeau crop top, blue denim shorts, a white crochet cardigan, and stylish accessories. The singer’s openness about her health struggles serves as a reminder of the challenges people face, even when their lives appear ‘shiny’ from the outside





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