Tulisa Shows Off New Hairstyle and Bikini Body After Health Challenges and Stage Return

Singer Tulisa shares sunny holiday photos featuring a new pink and blonde hairstyle and a skimpy bikini, following her recent return to the stage at Mighty Hoopla after a Bell's palsy attack and surgery for facial cysts. The star opened up about quitting smoking, a cancelled egg retrieval, and the emotional trigger behind her latest health scare-her best friend's cancer diagnosis-emphasizing resilience and the pursuit of authenticity.

Tulisa appears to be embracing a new chapter, showcasing a vibrant pink and blonde hairstyle in recent Instagram posts from a sunny holiday getaway. The 37-year-old singer posed poolside in a skimpy pink paisley bikini, accessorized with a matching bandana, exuding confidence as she enjoyed some well-deserved relaxation.

In her caption, she referenced astrological influences, writing, 'This season is very much tapping into my Venus in Gemini… respectfully of course.

' This cheerful display follows her triumphant return to the stage at the Mighty Hoopla festival just one week earlier, a significant milestone after she recently faced a temporary episode of facial paralysis due to a Bell's palsy attack in April. Tulisa, who was initially diagnosed with the neurological condition in 2020, has been open about the difficult journey, which includes overcoming health scares and personal challenges.

Beyond the Bell's palsy recurrence, the performer also recently underwent surgery to remove several cysts from her cheek, a procedure that left her with a black eye earlier this month. Her social media update provided a candid look into a period filled with both struggles and resilience.

She detailed quitting smoking, enduring 'hellish' nicotine withdrawals, and cancelling an egg retrieval procedure due to hormonal issues and a low egg count, frustrations she met with acceptance given her previous successful fertility treatments. The timing of her facial surgery was particularly emotionally taxing; on the very day of the operation, she learned that her best friend, Michelle, had received a diagnosis of aggressive cancer and was immediately beginning chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The resulting stress and physical aftermath of intense vomiting following the surgery triggered the Bell's palsy attack. Tulisa clarified that she experienced only minor, short-term paralysis, lasting about a week, which she managed with a quick steroid regimen, emphasizing that her experience paled in comparison to her friend's battle.

Throughout her post, Tulisa framed her vulnerability as a quest for authenticity, vowing to transform her Instagram into a space that shares both 'highs & the lows' to offer inspiration and tools for others. She reflected on a six-month journey of inner work that has strengthened her emotional and nervous system regulation, allowing her to process feelings without becoming stuck.

Her message was one of empowerment: life is not about constant happiness but a series of ups and downs that prove we are alive. She urged her followers to take ownership of their thoughts and perceptions, to be observers of their experiences rather than being consumed by them. This public Embrace of her multifaceted reality-from glamorous poolside photos to raw health disclosures-paints a picture of an artist navigating complexity with a renewed sense of self.

Her history with Bell's palsy dates back to age 24, when she first experienced facial paralysis and entered what she described as a 'vicious cycle' of seeking cosmetic fillers to compensate, a path that ultimately led to further complications. Now, she seems to have found a more stable equilibrium, visibly celebrating her physique and her perseverance in the wake of her recent trials





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