TUM Researchers Transfer Quantum Sensing Principle to Proteins

Technical University of Munich researchers have successfully transferred the principle of quantum sensing from solid-state materials to proteins. This breakthrough could enable the development of quantum sensors that can be built directly into cells or tissue, making them particularly well-suited for biosensing.

Technical University of Munich researchers have successfully transferred the principle of quantum sensing from solid-state materials to proteins. This breakthrough could enable the development of quantum sensors that can be built directly into cells or tissue, making them particularly well-suited for biosensing.

The researchers used two light-sensitive proteins, flavoproteins, which were irradiated with blue light to generate spin-correlated radical pairs with extraordinary spin properties. They then applied radio waves and were able to alter the luminescence of the proteins, demonstrating that sensitive quantum states in the biological environment can be influenced by electromagnetic fields. This finding has great potential for near-term biotechnological applications, ranging from biological quantum sensors to radio wave-controlled cell activity, such as remotely controlled gene expression.

The study, published in Nature Biotechnology, provides a new approach to controlling biological processes with radio waves in a targeted manner, opening up exciting prospects for future research and applications. The researchers believe that protein-based sensors could be used to image living cells, tissues, or organs, and could potentially be used to study biological processes in organisms without the need for bulky solid-state sensors.

The study's first author, Kun Meng, a doctoral student at the TUM School of Natural Sciences, notes that the findings have great potential for near-term biotechnological applications, and that the possibilities range from biological quantum sensors to radio wave-controlled cell activity. The study's last author, Dominik Bucher, Professor of Quantum Sensing at the TUM School of Natural Sciences, adds that the protein-based approaches can not only serve as sensors, but also open up the prospective possibility of controlling biological processes with radio waves in a targeted manner - an extremely exciting prospect.

The researchers used protein samples provided by the research group of Prof. Erik Schleicher at the University of Freiburg, and the study was published in Nature Biotechnology on May 29, 2026. The study's journal reference is Kun Meng, Linyan Nie, Johannes Berger et al. Optically detected and radio wave-controlled spin chemistry in flavoproteins, published in Nature Biotechnology, May 29, 2026, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-026-03158-5





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Technical University Of Munich Quantum Sensing Proteins Biosensing Radio Waves

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