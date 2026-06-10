Tunisian Man Arrested for Serial Sexual Assaults on British Tourists in Valencia Hostel

A Tunisian national is under arrest in Valencia for allegedly sexually assaulting three British women at a hostel. The suspect impersonated an employee to isolate his victims. The case has been handed to a specialist police unit as the investigation continues.

A 32-year-old Tunisian man has been arrested in Valencia , Spain, for alleged sexual assault s against three British female tourists. The suspect reportedly posed as a hostel employee to gain access to his victims.

The first two incidents occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning when the man, pretending to be staff, opened the door for two British women, aged 18 and 19, who arrived via Uber. He allegedly lured them to a bathroom, grabbed their arms to prevent them from leaving when they felt uneasy, and then sexually assaulted them. According to local media Las Provincias, after the assault he followed them into the women's bathroom, undressed, and took a shower.

The women immediately called the police. During the investigation, a third British woman, aged 26 and understood to be a roommate of the first two, came forward. She reported that the same man had sexually assaulted her on Sunday morning while she was brushing her teeth in the women's bathroom. She stated he crept up behind her, put his arms around her, and rubbed himself against her without consent.

Authorities have confirmed that a specialized police unit focused on violence against women is now handling the case. It remains unclear if all three women have provided formal statements to the police. The alleged attacks took place at a budget hostel in Valencia's Camins al Grau neighborhood, approximately a ten-minute drive from the historic city center. The suspect is expected to appear before an investigating magistrate who will determine whether to release him on bail or order pretrial detention.

This incident follows a series of similar attacks on foreign tourists in Spain. Last month, a van driver was arrested in Palma, Majorca, for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a young British tourist. The suspect forced her into his vehicle on the Paseo Maritimo seafront promenade in the early hours of May 11.

The victim escaped at a red light when two witnesses, who had followed the van after seeing the abduction, intervened and photographed the license plate, leading to the arrest. Earlier on May 1, in Manacor, Majorca, a foreign tourist was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men she had met in a bar.

Police believe her drink was spiked, and the men offered to drive her to her hotel but instead took her to a waste ground and assaulted her in the back seat of their car





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Valencia Hostel Assault British Tourists Tunisian Suspect Sexual Assault Spain Crime Tourist Safety

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