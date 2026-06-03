Tunnel House Inn re-opens in Cotswolds after five-year closure

The remote 18th century Tunnel House Inn has re-opened in the Cotswolds after being boarded up for more than five years. The pub, popular with walkers and close to the small West Country village of Coates, was a firm favourite with Princes William and Harry before their high-profile falling out.

A country pub once beloved by Princes William and Harry - and other members of the royal family - has finally re-opened in the Cotswolds after being boarded up for more than five years.

The remote 18th century Tunnel House Inn, tucked away in rural farmland just 15 minutes from the King's Highgrove estate, was a firm favourite with the young Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex before their high-profile falling out. The off-the-beaten track pub often saw the brothers sharing a pint while staying at their father's Cotswolds retreat.

At one time, speculation suggested that the pub might have been the venue for Prince Harry losing his virginity in 2001 - but the Duke of Sussex clarified in his memoir Spare that the encounter had actually taken place at The Vine Tree Inn, in the Wiltshire village of Norton. The centuries-old pub, popular with walkers and close to the small West Country village of Coates, first shut its doors - and boarded up the windows - during the pandemic in 2020.

Local publican Peter Austen, who also runs The Bell in nearby Sapperton, will re-open the historic pub after extensively renovating it. The landlord told the BBC that the reaction to The Tunnel House re-opening has been hugely positive, saying: 'We've had an outpouring of support from people on social media when they've heard it's going to be reopening because their grandparents have known it, their parents have known it.

' In happier times, Princes William and Harry were regularly spotted at the Cotswolds pub. Posting on Instagram, he added: 'After months of planning, restoring, rebuilding and carefully bringing this old pub back to life, seeing the name back on the building and the completed interior lettering makes everything feel very real.

' The property is thought to have three rooms available for overnight stays but will re-open just the bar initially. The Tunnel House dates back to the late 18th century and was originally built as a property to house workers helping to erect the Sapperton Canal Tunnel.

Such were the tight working conditions, the employees would have to 'leg' their way through the tunnel - essentially lying on their backs and using their feet to 'walk' along the ceiling to propel themselves forward. The Cotswolds pubs where you're most likely to bump into a star. The Fox in Oddington is a firm favourite with a Spice Girl and her ex-F1 husband.

Owned by Daylesford Organic creator Carole Bamford, wife of billionaire Tory donor and JCB chairman Lord Bamford, The Fox is a character-filled pub with six trendy suites for guests who want to stay a little longer. The Swan Inn, Swinbrook, is another popular spot where former Prime Minister, now Lord David Cameron of Chipping Norton, is a regular. Other politicians have also been known to thrash out the country's future while dining on a classic pub dinner.

The Falkland Arms in Great Tew has pedigree when it comes to famous people supping there; indeed millionaire television producer John Lloyd came up with the idea of long-running quiz show QI while at the bar. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have all been spied dining here, as have Benedict Cumberbatch and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Woolpack Inn, Slad, is an unpretentious Cotswolds pub that knows how to host a sing-a-long - with the pub piano often the focal point.

You Magazine's Food Critic Tom Parker-Bowles, Queen Camilla's son, is a regular thanks to this cosy boozer's 'really excellent food'. Lily Allen's dad Keith Allen used to work behind the bar too





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Tunnel House Inn Cotswolds Princes William And Harry Royal Family Pub Re-Opens

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