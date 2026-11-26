Nebahat Isbilen alleges her advisor misappropriated her fortune to pay Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for non-existent visa help, while the former prince returns the funds.

High Court proceedings have revealed that Turkish businesswoman Nebahat Isbilen was deceived into transferring £750,000 to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor under the false pretense that the payment would secure her United Kingdom visa. The court heard that the former prince, previously known as the Duke of York, received the funds in 2019 but has since returned the entire sum. Isbilen is not accusing Mountbatten-Windsor of criminal conduct, but rather initiating a legal battle against her former financial advisor, Selman Turk, alleging he misused her wealth for unauthorized purposes.

Core Details Of The Visa Payment Scheme

According to written evidence submitted by Isbilen, her former advisor Selman Turk claimed that a cash gift was required to facilitate her application for UK residency. Turk allegedly told the 81-year-old entrepreneur that this payment was necessary to show that Mountbatten-Windsor had assisted in resolving issues regarding her seized passport. The advisor reportedly stated that such a service would normally cost £2 million, but the price was reduced if the money was structured as a personal gift rather than a commercial transaction.

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Isbilen, who built her fortune through her family's Evyap soap and cosmetics empire, stated that she did not understand the nature of the services she was allegedly paying for at the time. She described a scenario where Turk portrayed Mountbatten-Windsor as a powerful intermediary capable of influencing Turkish authorities. The payment was later framed in correspondence as a wedding gift to Princess Beatrice, citing close family connections between the parties involved.

Financial Advisor Denied Of Misappropriating Forty Million Pounds

The central figure in this lawsuit, Selman Turk, is currently being sued by Isbilen for the alleged misappropriation of £40 million of her fortune. Isbilen claims that Turk dishonestly convinced her to authorize multiple payments from her accounts without her full knowledge or consent. She alleges that two transfers totaling £840,000 were sent to a company called Alphabet Capital Limited, which she believes Turk used to invest in an online banking business she did not authorize.

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Turk has denied any dishonesty, arguing that Isbilen was fully aware that the money was intended to strengthen her relationship with Mountbatten-Windsor. He contends that the payments were made in the hope that the former prince's status would create political pressure on Turkey to assist Isbilen's husband, who is a political prisoner. The advisor maintains that the funds were intended to buy influence, not to purchase non-existent visa services.

Further complicating the financial trail, Turk allegedly claimed that part of the money loaned to Alphabet Capital was intended to help Mountbatten-Windsor purchase a luxury ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland. Isbilen rejected this explanation, stating she never authorized such a loan. She also noted that Turk attended a business promotion event at St James's Palace hosted by the former prince, raising questions about the depth of their professional connection during this period.

Real World Impact On Family And Upcoming Court Testimony

The legal dispute has significant implications for Isbilen, who described herself as extremely vulnerable when she first engaged Turk's services. Her husband, a member of the Gülen movement, was imprisoned in Turkey following the 2016 attempt to overthrow President Recep Erdogan. Isbilen claims that her desire to secure his release or improve his situation made her an easy target for manipulation by her financial advisor.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is scheduled to give evidence in the High Court on December 14. Although he is not accused of wrongdoing in this matter, his testimony is expected to clarify the nature of his interactions with both Isbilen and Turk. The former prince has returned the £750,000, but the court proceedings will focus on whether Turk acted dishonestly in handling Isbilen's assets and misleading her about the use of her funds.

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The case highlights the complexities of high-net-worth financial management and the potential for exploitation of individuals in political distress. Isbilen's lawsuit seeks to recover substantial sums she believes were taken from her estate through deceptive means. The outcome of the trial will determine the extent to which Turk is held liable for the alleged misappropriation of her £40 million fortune and the unauthorized transfers made to third-party entities linked to the former royal.