Turkish Couple’s Latest Renovation Plans Spark Outrage on England’s Prettiest Street

Metin and Gulbin Dener, owners of a Grade-II listed property in Bibury, face backlash over plans for an outdoor fireplace and underground car park, reigniting tensions with neighbors and the parish council over 'cultural vandalism' in the historic Cotswolds village.

The Turkish couple Metin Dener and his wife Gulbin, owners of a Grade-II listed property on one of England’s most picturesque streets in the Cotswolds village of Bibury , have reignited local outrage with their latest renovation plans.

Despite earlier hopes that their extensive building work was nearing completion, the couple now seeks approval for a 'huge' outdoor fireplace and an underground car park, further fueling tensions with neighbors and the local parish council. The ongoing construction, which has persisted for years and is estimated to have cost hundreds of thousands of pounds, has been condemned as 'cultural vandalism' by residents, who argue that the changes are destroying the historic charm of the village.

Bibury, known for its chocolate-box cottages and idyllic scenery, has an average house price of £1.5 million, making it a highly sought-after location. However, the Dener family’s renovations have left many neighbors desperate to sell their homes due to the constant disruption and perceived damage to the area’s character. The Bibury Parish Council has strongly objected to the latest plans, describing the proposed fireplace as 'huge' and 'not in keeping with its surroundings.

' They emphasized that the area is of national importance and special character, and the new additions threaten its historic integrity. The council also criticized the construction’s 'contrary position' to the local plan and expressed concerns about the competency of the site’s advisors and architects, who allowed such work to proceed without proper planning permission. They urged the planning officer to monitor the site more closely as a whole, rather than approving individual projects in isolation.

Local residents have echoed these sentiments, with one describing the transformed cottage as a 'monstrosity' that has undergone three years of relentless construction. They lamented the loss of the original quaint cottage, which has been expanded significantly, and expressed fears that more building work may still be on the horizon.

The Dener family’s representatives, however, defended their actions, stating that the approved works have only resulted in a minimal increase in the property’s footprint and the replacement of an above-ground garage with an underground one. They argued that the site has not been 'overdeveloped' and that much of the work has involved repairs to existing retaining walls and landscape improvements.

They acknowledged the inconvenience caused by road closures and drainage work but attributed the slow progress to the village’s narrow access roads, high tourist traffic, and the complexity of working on a steeply sloping site. Despite efforts to inform residents of deliveries and material removals, communication has sometimes been lacking, adding to the frustration of those living nearby. The controversy highlights the ongoing struggle between preserving historic charm and accommodating modern development in one of England’s most beloved villages





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