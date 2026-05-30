Turkish Pirate Party Boat Sinks with 148 Passengers Aboard

A pirate-themed party boat named Big Boss Diamond sank off the coast of Marmaris, Turkey, forcing 148 passengers, including Brits and 20 children, to jump into the Mediterranean. All were rescued safely. The vessel, operated by Yagna Tourism, was on a daily tour when it began taking on water near Paradise Island. Harrowing footage captured tourists leaping into the sea as the boat tilted. Within an hour, only the masts remained above water. The operator confirmed everyone onboard was safe and trips will continue with a replacement boat. Authorities reported no injuries.

A dramatic maritime incident unfolded off the coast of Turkey when a popular pirate-themed party boat, the Big Boss Diamond , sank in the Mediterranean Sea, endangering 148 passengers.

The vessel, operated by Yagna Tourism, was conducting its daily tour near Paradise Island, close to the well-known holiday resort of Marmaris, when it began taking on water near Akvaryum Bay. Passengers, including a number of British tourists and 20 children, were forced to abandon ship and jump into the sea as the boat started to list severely. Shocking video footage captured the moment, showing terrified holidaymakers leaping from the tilting deck into the water while others scrambled to safety.

Nearby boats and Turkish rescue teams responded swiftly, evacuating everyone from the water. Within an hour of the first distress call, the Big Boss Diamond had completely submerged, leaving only its masts visible above the surface amidst a field of debris. Remarkably, all 148 individuals onboard were brought to shore without reported injuries or health issues, according to a statement from the Governor of Muğla province.

The authorities coordinated the rescue with support from surrounding vessels, ensuring a safe outcome for what could have been a catastrophic event. The Big Boss Diamond, marketed as the largest pirate ship in Turkey and a 'family party boat' by operator Yagna Tourism, offered unlimited drinks, a treasure hunt, and an onboard DJ for a fee of around £35.

Social media posts from the company confirmed that while the vessel was lost, all guests were safe and trips would resume using a replacement boat named Big Boss Yagna. Previous footage from similar excursions showed tourists dancing on deck with a crew member dressed as a pirate, often sprayed with water for entertainment. The incident has drawn attention to safety on commercial pleasure craft in the region, though local officials emphasized the successful evacuation with no casualties.

The Daily Mail has sought further comment from Yagna Tourism as investigations into the cause of the sinking continue





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Pirate Boat Sinking Marmaris Party Cruise Turkey Rescue Tourism Accident Big Boss Diamond Yagna Tourism

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