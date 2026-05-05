Turn your backyard into a National Geographic episode with this solar-powered smart bird feeder – now over 60% off!

This solar-powered smart bird feeder features a built-in camera that streams and records every bird visit in real time, so you can watch your backyard come to life from your phone. It's currently over 60% off with code WELCOME2026.

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Are you prepared to transform your backyard or patio into a captivating scene reminiscent of a National Geographic documentary? Regardless of your level of interest in nature, the opportunity to observe animals in their natural environment up close is undeniably both fascinating and exhilarating. Even commonplace creatures, such as birds and squirrels, can capture attention with their playful antics.

Thanks to advancements in technology, you can now enjoy an intimate view of these animals directly from your iPhone, and many other breeds as well. The Improvements Solar Powered Smart Birdfeeder With Camera is a remarkable device that allows you to witness the vibrant life unfolding in your backyard. This innovative bird feeder is equipped with a built-in camera that streams and records every bird visit in real time, bringing the beauty of nature directly to your smartphone.

Designed for effortless outdoor use, it provides a hands-free, continuous birdwatching experience powered entirely by sunlight. Currently, you can acquire this exceptional device at a significant discount – over 60 percent off – by utilizing the code WELCOME2026. Originally priced at $189, it is now available for just $60.60. This represents a truly exceptional opportunity to enhance your outdoor space and connect with nature in a unique and engaging way.

The bird feeder isn't just a functional item; it's a gateway to a world of avian activity, offering hours of entertainment and educational opportunities. It’s a rare find on HSN, currently on clearance and further reduced with the WELCOME2026 code, resulting in a staggering 67 percent discount. The brilliance of this bird feeder lies in its autonomous operation. The entire structure is designed with integrated solar panels, eliminating the need for batteries and ensuring a consistent power supply.

This means you can enjoy uninterrupted surveillance of your feathered visitors without the hassle of frequent battery replacements. The 24/7 camera is the centerpiece of this device, providing real-time streaming directly to your phone via a dedicated app.

Furthermore, the feeder incorporates intelligent motion detection, recording video whenever activity is detected. This ensures you never miss a moment of the action, whether it's a vibrant blue jay landing gracefully or two squirrels engaging in a playful dispute over food. The playback capabilities allow you to access your bird feeder footage from anywhere, at any time, allowing you to relive the captivating moments whenever you desire.

Beyond the camera, the Improvements Solar Powered Smart Birdfeeder is designed to attract a variety of birds and small creatures. It features multiple enrichment sources, including a main feeding tray, a suet ball feeder, and a water feeder, catering to diverse avian preferences. Users have expressed immense satisfaction with this product, praising its ease of use and the sheer enjoyment it brings. One user commented, 'Amazing.

I can tune in anytime I want and check in on all my feathered friends in the backyard. So many birds come and visit and seeing them up close is beyond interesting.

' Even those who aren't avid bird enthusiasts will appreciate the unique appeal of this device. It makes an exceptional gift, particularly at its current reduced price of just $60. If you're seeking a way to bring the wonders of the outdoors into your home, the Improvements Solar Powered Smart Birdfeeder is an ideal solution. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to acquire this innovative device at a massively reduced price – simply use the code WELCOME2026 at checkout.

It’s more than just a bird feeder; it’s a window into the natural world, offering a captivating and enriching experience for all





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