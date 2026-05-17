TV Channel, Live Stream Options, and Virtual Private Network Details for Everton vs Sunderland in the United States

The text provides comprehensive information on how to watch the Everton vs Sunderland Premier League match in the US, including TV channel and live stream options as well as details on a Virtual Private Network.

Peacock and NBCSN hold the rights to broadcast the Everton vs Sunderland Premier League fixture in the United States . US viewers can watch it live on Peacock , while those on NBCSN get access as well.

If you are travelling abroad or want to access other streaming services, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. Additionally, Everton are without key players, while Sunderland are missing two key players due to injury. The teams have already met twice, including a 1-1 draw in the Premier League and an FA Cup tie with the same scoreline. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 17, at 1:00 PM ET





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