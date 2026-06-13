TV Chef Michael Symon Shares Secret to Perfect Fried Eggs

Renowned TV chef Michael Symon shares his expert tips on TikTok for achieving the perfect fried egg every time, from using a non-stick pan to cracking eggs into a separate bowl to prevent shell fragments and making it easier to keep the yolk intact.

Mastering the art of frying an egg can be a challenge for many, but renowned TV chef Michael Symon has shared his foolproof techniques to achieve the perfect fried egg every time.

Whether you prefer your eggs sunny side up or over easy, Symon's expert tips, shared on TikTok, can help you avoid broken yolks and overcooked edges. Starting with a non-stick pan over medium heat, Symon suggests gradually warming the pan before adding unsalted butter to gently melt. For those struggling with cracked eggs, Symon recommends cracking eggs into a separate bowl first to prevent shell fragments and make it easier to keep the yolk intact.

To create a flawless sunny side up egg, Symon demonstrates basting the egg with melted butter or steaming it with a lid to cook it to perfection without the need for flipping. However, Symon's method sparked a lively debate among TikTok viewers, with some doubting the need for his tips while others expressed gratitude for the helpful advice





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