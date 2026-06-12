TV Comic Paddy Young Rushed to Hospital After Freak Accident

TV comic Paddy Young has been rushed to hospital after a freak accident. The actor cut his finger with a samurai sword as he took to Instagram to update fans on Friday. Despite the injury, he powered on with work and announced that his tour is selling fast.

TV comic Paddy Young has been rushed to hospital after a freak accident. The actor, who is best known for being a cast member on the first series of Saturday Night Live UK, cut his finger with a samurai sword as he took to Instagram to update fans on Friday.

Sharing a snap from the hospital, Paddy smiled despite the circumstances as he wore a hospital gown and had his arm bandaged up in a cast. He explained in the caption: Cut my finger with a samurai sword! Thank you Bebe Ed Horatio for breastfeeding me back to good health. Thank you Sam for bringing the sword to my home and running away when I fainted.

Despite the injury he powered on with work as he added: Fringe run 90% sold out. Tendon 90% lacerated. Aura 100% lost. Tour selling fast - see u there.

Paddy Young has been rushed to hospital after cutting his finger with a samurai sword and fainting as he shared an Instagram update on Friday. Saturday Night Live UK was branded a hit and miss by critics as it took aim at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the Beckhams in its savage debut back in March. The eight-part Sky Original series premiered with Mean Girls icon Tina Fey presenting the first ever episode, alongside the likes of Ania Magliano and Paddy Young.

In their first Weekend Update section they roasted Andrew - who has kept out of sight since his arrest last month over the Epstein files and claims of misconduct in public office when he was a UK trade envoy. Ania joked in the news segment: Renovations to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home, Marsh Farm, have been taking place over the last month, including the installation of Sky TV. So, if you're watching this Andrew, hello!

You're not gonna like this next bit. Also, I'm older than I look. Andrew's new residence, Marsh Farm, is of course named after the nearby marsh where his body will be found... It was reported this week that the police investigation into Andrew is set to widen, the big question now is, if Andrew is charged, found guilty and put in prison, will he be able to keep his mouth shut?

I hope not, said his cellmate's penis. There was later a joke about the ongoing Beckham feud as Paddy said: Feuding father and son David and Brooklyn Beckham narrowly missed each other whilst at the same Beverly Hills hotel. The feud began when Victoria was, quote, inappropriately close with her son at his wedding, and escalated after Brooklyn accidentally yelled out his wife's name during sex with his mum.

Sharing a snap with his pals, Paddy smiled despite the circumstances as he had his arm bandaged up in a cast. Despite the injury he powered on with work as he added: Fringe run 90% sold out. Tendon 90% lacerated. Aura 100% lost.

Tour selling fast - see u there. However critics weren't overly impressed with the first episode, with The Times writing that it needs work. Their critic savagely penned: I would like to propose a drinking game. Head over to a friend's house and put on the new UK version of Saturday Night Live.

Take a shot of vodka every time you laugh. Then drive home. They added that some of the jokes didn't live up to the risk and that the spark is not there yet with the show. The Independent gave a three-star review, pointing out that because it was airing on Sky - which most people don't have access to - it was never going to be seen by a huge amount of the public.

They also point out that they didn't invest in much of a shake-up to the formula, adding: This means SNL UK lacks its own spark of irreverence. At best it shows what it's learnt from a half-century of its New York cousin; at worst it seems like tepid cosplay





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Paddy Young Saturday Night Live UK Samurai Sword Instagram Hospital Accident Injury Tour Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Beckhams Feud Police Investigation Misconduct In Public Office Trade Envoy Prison Cellmate's Penis David Beckham Brooklyn Beckham Beverly Hills Hotel Sex Wife's Name Vodka Drinking Game The Times Review Critics Sky Formula Irreverence New York Cousin Tepid Cosplay

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