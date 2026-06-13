TV Licence Fees: Pensioners Can Reduce or Even Eliminate Their Annual Bill

Pensioners struggling to balance their budgets on their weekly state pension income may be able to reduce or even eliminate their annual TV licence fee.

TV licence fees have increased multiple times in recent years - alongside numerous other household expenses - leaving many pensioners particularly struggling to balance their budgets on their weekly state pension income.

Despite the growth of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, the TV licence remains necessary for nearly all households, as viewing any live programme during broadcast, or any BBC content, requires you to pay the now-£180 yearly fee. While many value having access to live television and BBC iPlayer, there's never been a more opportune moment to verify whether you can reduce the cost of your TV licence, potentially down to nothing.

State pensioners aren't automatically entitled to a free TV licence. Rather, they must be aged 74 or over, with an income beneath a specific threshold. This means that you certainly won't be eligible for a free TV licence unless you were born on 13 June 1952 or after.

However, your income must also be sufficiently low to qualify for Pension Credit. The benefit is awarded to those who have less than approximately £227.10 per week income (£346.60 for couples), reports the Express. Anyone who reached state pension age before April 2016 will be on the old basic state pension, which only provides £176.45 per week.

Consequently, unless you have additional income or savings, everyone on the old state pension will be eligible to claim Pension Credit. This benefit is not awarded automatically and must be claimed through an application to the DWP. Subsequently, those receiving Pension Credit will be eligible to apply for a free TV licence. If you were already in receipt of Pension Credit, you can submit your free TV licence application at 74, rather than waiting until you reach 75.

TV Licensing states: You can apply for a free TV licence if You, as the licence holder, are 75 years or older AND you, or your partner living at the same address, receive Pension Credit. If you already receive Pension Credit, you can apply for your free licence when you are 74 years old. We'll update your payments to cover you until your 75th birthday, and then you'll be covered by your free licence. We'll confirm this in writing.

Even if your income exceeds the threshold for pension credit eligibility, should anyone in your household be legally blind, you could reduce your TV licence cost by half to just £84. Only one person in the household needs to be legally blind to halve the entire household's bill





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