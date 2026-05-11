TV Presenter Kirsty Gallacher Condemns Fly-Tippers Dumping Mountain of Rubbish on Country Lane Near Her Home.

Kirsty Gallacher, a TV presenter, has expressed her outrage over fly-tippers dumping a large mound of waste on a country lane near her home. She urged for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and claimed it to be a 'disgraceful' act, warning that communities are suffering due to fly-tipping.

Kirsty Gallacher has denounced 'parasite' fly-tippers who dumped a 'disgraceful' mountain of waste on a country lane near her home. In an Instagram video, she lashed out at the perpetrators, urging for the perpetrators to be brought to justice to deter them from repeating it.

She expressed her community's suffering due to fly-tipping and described the sight as 'horrendous'. The case in Bracknell is just the latest in a series of rubbish dumps that have enraged Britons, with fears growing that neighbourhoods are being turned into 'slums' due to fly-tipping





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Fly-Tipper Dumped Waste Mountain Of Rubbish Parisite Country Lane Illegal Dumping Environment Conservation Waste Disposal Justice Community Suffering Concerns Community Outrage Rural Home Fly-Tipping News Headlines

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