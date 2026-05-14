TV Producer Receives Undisclosed Pay-out After Cardiac Arrest Delay

Meg Fozzard, a TV producer, received an undisclosed pay-out from the NHS after her cardiac arrest was delayed by paramedics who failed to use a defibrillator properly. The delay resulted in brain damage and left her with permanent disabilities.

A TV producer left disabled when paramedics 'pressed the wrong button' on a defibrillator during a cardiac arrest has received an undisclosed pay-out from the NHS.

Meg Fozzard, who was just 26 at the time, had collapsed at her home in Walworth, South London, and was struggling to breathe and fitting as she went into cardiac arrest in April 2019. Her partner Xander Font Freide dialled 999 and was told to start CPR immediately. But when ambulance crews arrived, they didn't believe Ms Fozzard was in cardiac arrest, despite warnings from the emergency call handler minutes earlier.

A defibrillator showed Ms Fozzard had a deadly heart rhythm that needed an instant shock. But because paramedics had attached the wrong equipment, the device failed to alert them that a shock was needed. Even then, crews pressed the wrong button on the machine, delaying its emergency mode for another four minutes. There was an eight-minute delay before Ms Fozzard was given an electric shock to her heart.

Meg Fozzard suffered a cardiac arrest aged 26 as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition. She now struggles with her speech, suffers from fatigue, and requires the use of a wheelchair. She has received an undisclosed settlement from the ambulance service which has admitted breaches in their duty of care. Meg Fozzard's partner Xander Font Freide found her struggling to breathe and dialled 999.

He was told to start CPR immediately. Ms Fozzard's speech and cognitive abilities have improved, and she has returned to work part-time as a freelance producer with a focus on disability rights. She continues to experience symptoms including brain fog, lack of dexterity, and involuntary spasms in her limbs.

Ms Fozzard's specialist medical negligence lawyer Leena Savjani said: 'The last few years and coming to terms with the life-changing repercussions of Meg's cardiac arrest have been incredibly difficult for her and her loved ones.





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Cardiac Arrest Defibrillator Paramedics Brain Damage Undisclosed Pay-Out Disability Rights Freelance Producer

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