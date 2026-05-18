TV Star Susanna Taking Part in Smoothie Challenge to Promote Organ Donation

Susanna, a television star, has taken part in a fun challenge called the Smoothie Challenge which aims to promote organ donation. The challenge, which was created by Sam Vanderpump, involves pouring a red sticky liquid all over one's self, but Susanna was the first TV star to take part live on air.

The brave host, 55, was hailed as a `good sport` as she poured the red sticky liquid all over herself to highlight a good cause.

ED finished his, but Susanna failed to so she had to dump the rest of the drink on her head. So, to promote the important issue of people signing up to be organ donors, Sam has come up with this fun challenge - with Susanna being the first TV star to take part live on air. The nine seconds highlights the fact that nine lives can be saved when one person registers to be an organ donor.

As the time started, Ed was seen downing his drink quickly, while Susanna struggled with hers. The Smoothie Challenge - which is to promote organ donation - was created by Sam Vanderpump, who was on GMB this morning. Without missing a beat, Susanna knew her fate, and put the glass up to her head and dumped all of the smoothie on herself. One joked, `Dunno how Susanna stopped herself splashing Ed`s lovely clean shirt!

`. A third said, `Such a good cause, well done Susanna! `. The reality star was born with liver disease, but it lay dormant in his body until he was taken ill in December 2024.

HOW TO BECOME AN ORGAN DONOR. Credit: ITVCredit: ITV. The Smoothie Challenge - which is to promote organ donation - was created by Sam Vanderpump, who was on GMB this morning.





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entertainment Health TV Star Susanna Smoothie Challenge Promoting Organ Donation ED And Susanna NINE Seconds Promoting Organ Donation Between Ed And Susanna SUSANNA IS ON GMB THIS MORNING SAM VANDERPUMP SUSANNA IS THE FIRST TV STAR TO TAKE PART IN S SMOOTHIE CHALLENGE - TO PROMOTE ORGAN DONATION

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