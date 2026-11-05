TV2 Apologizes and Removes Show After Comedian Prank Backlash

Danish broadcaster TV2 removed a controversial show after public outcry over a four-month prank on comedian Rasmus Wallbridge, which critics called cruel and unethical.

Danish public broadcaster TV2 has officially apologized and removed a controversial reality series from its platforms following intense public criticism of a four-month prank targeting comedian and actor Rasmus Wallbridge. The show, titled Alle elsker Rasmus, which translates to Everyone Loves Rasmus, was broadcast across six episodes on one of Denmark's main state-owned channels, sparking accusations of cruelty and ethical violations from viewers, influencers, and government officials.

Deception And Filming Details

Rasmus Wallbridge, a comedian and actor in his mid-30s, was tricked into believing he was directing a comedy-horror film, a project he had long desired to pursue. In reality, the entire production was a charade designed to secretly record his reactions and daily life for a television audience. A team of 149 people, including close friends and various celebrities, acted as crew members and co-stars, all aware that they were participating in a hidden camera setup without Rasmus's knowledge.

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The filming process lasted for four months, a significant period that kept Wallbridge away from his family during a critical time when he had just welcomed a newborn child. The format bore a striking resemblance to the 1998 Hollywood classic The Truman Show, where the protagonist lives his entire life in a fabricated world without realizing he is being watched. Viewers were treated to a continuous stream of content that captured Wallbridge's genuine emotions and interactions, all while he remained completely unaware of the true nature of the production.

Political And Public Condemnation

Anna Lin, a prominent TV host and influencer, was among the first to voice strong opposition, demanding to know how such a program could be approved for broadcast. She posted a social media video stating that the program should have been named Everyone Bullies Rasmus because that is essentially what happened to the comedian. Her comments reflected a broader sentiment among the Danish public, who viewed the stunt not as a fascinating psychological experiment but as bullying or torture.

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Zenia Stampe, Denmark's culture minister, condemned the show as a clear violation of TV2's own ethical guidelines. Speaking to Danmarks Radio, another public broadcaster, she noted that TV2's internal rules explicitly state that all participants have the right to know the framework and theme of any recordings they are involved in. Stampe emphasized that the broadcaster had failed in its responsibility as a public service entity by allowing a project that disregarded these fundamental ethical standards.

The controversy also drew a response from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who described the incident as a rather unfortunate affair. Although she admitted she had not watched the show, she suggested that the situation should prompt the country to reflect on the standards for journalistic media outlets and what types of content are appropriate for public consumption. Her comments added significant political weight to the criticism, highlighting the serious nature of the breach of trust.

Aftermath And Industry Response

According to the director, Wallbridge was closely followed by a psychologist throughout the four-month filming period to monitor his mental state. Additionally, it was claimed that he was given the option to veto the series from being broadcast after filming concluded. However, the show proceeded to air, ending with footage of Wallbridge being informed of the prank, where he broke into laughter upon realizing his last four years had been a lie. Some viewers accused the production of recycling an earlier clip from the series rather than showing a genuine reaction.

In the wake of the backlash, TV2 chief content officer Ulla Pors issued a statement admitting that the series should never have been made or broadcasted. The broadcaster has launched an internal investigation to determine how the project received approval to proceed. This move comes as many individuals who participated in the illusion have expressed remorse for their roles in deceiving their friend and colleague.

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Kasper Fredshavn, CEO of Drive Studios, the production company behind the show, apologized directly to Wallbridge. He acknowledged that while the intention was to create a unique comedy series, the format went too far and failed to adequately consider Wallbridge's personal circumstances. Wallbridge himself has since kept a low profile on social media, stating his desire to focus on an upcoming project set to premiere later in the month, rather than engaging further with the controversy.