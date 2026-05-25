Twin Brother Accepts Diploma on Behalf of Late Classmate After Fatal Stabbing

A high school graduation ceremony took a poignant turn when Hunter Metcalf accepted both diplomas on behalf of his late twin brother Austin Metcalf, who was fatally stabbed by their classmate Karmelo Anthony last year. The ceremony took place at Memorial High School's ceremony, where Austin had been scheduled to graduate but tragically passed away. The packed arena erupted in cheers as everyone stood and applauded the graduate. This heartbreaking event has sparked a heated debate about racial tensions and police treatment in the community.

Hunter Metcalf accepted his high school diploma on behalf of his late twin brother Austin Metcalf at a graduation ceremony in Frisco, Texas, after Austin was fatally stabbed last year.

Austin Metcalf, 17, was attacked by his classmate Karmelo Anthony in the bleachers of David Kuykendall Stadium in April 2025. Hunter Metcalf walked across the stage in black and gold regalia to accept both their diplomas. The 18-year-old graduated Cum Laude with a weighted GPA of 4.0 or above. Karmelo Anthony is charged with first-degree murder and his trial is expected to last two weeks.

He could be sentenced to up to life in prison if convicted





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Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf Hunter Metcalf High School Graduation Fatal Stabbing First-Degree Murder

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