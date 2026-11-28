Idreece and Noah Hijazi, 19, were hospitalized after a violent road rage confrontation in Sydney. A suspect was arrested and charged with wounding with intent.

Twin brothers Idreece Hijazi and Noah Hijazi were rushed to St George Hospital in Kogarah on Thursday night following a violent altercation that left both 19-year-olds with severe stab wounds. Police responded to reports of two young men arriving at the hospital with critical injuries to their torsos and limbs after what is being investigated as a road rage incident in Sydney's south.

The Duff Street Road Rage Incident

Idreece Hijazi described the harrowing moments following the confrontation, stating that his car filled with blood during the drive to the hospital. He recounted how his twin brother, Noah, began losing consciousness while they were being transported to emergency care. The ordeal began on Duff Street in Arncliffe, where the pair had stopped their vehicle to address a driver who was using high beams.

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According to Idreece, the situation escalated when the other driver exited his vehicle and became aggressive. He alleged that he realized the man possessed a large knife once he also stepped out of the car. The confrontation quickly turned violent, resulting in multiple stab wounds for both twins and necessitating immediate surgical intervention.

Medical Status and Surgical Recovery

Both brothers underwent surgery at St George Hospital to treat their injuries. Idreece Hijazi revealed that his hands were sliced, which has temporarily halted his ability to type or perform administrative duties at his telehealth medical clinic. He expressed significant concern about how these physical injuries would impact his professional responsibilities, including computer work and client meetings.

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His twin brother, Noah, remains in a critical condition. Idreece reported that Noah is fighting for his life while in an induced coma. The severity of the injuries sustained by both young men has caused profound trauma for the family and highlights the catastrophic consequences of the sudden violent encounter.

Arrest and Police Investigation

Police established a crime scene on Duff Street in Arncliffe to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Detectives attended the location on Thursday to seize evidence, including a Toyota Hilux utility vehicle. A knife was also located and confiscated from the scene, with authorities confirming that these seized items will undergo forensic examination.

On Friday afternoon, detectives visited Sutherland Hospital where they spoke with a 19-year-old man from Arncliffe who was receiving treatment for a cut to his hand. This individual was arrested and transported to Kogarah Police Station, where he was formally charged with two counts of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Bail Refusal and Court Proceedings

The 19-year-old suspect was refused bail by authorities and will remain under police guard while continuing his hospital treatment for his own injuries. He is scheduled to appear before a court at a later date to face the charges. The ongoing investigation continues as police gather further statements and analyze the forensic evidence collected from the scene.

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The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of road rage confrontations and the severe legal and physical repercussions that can arise from such encounters. Authorities continue to monitor the condition of the victims and the legal progress of the accused as the case proceeds through the judicial system.