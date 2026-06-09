Twin sisters reunited after crocodile attack

A heartwarming story of survival and bravery as twin sisters Georgia and Melissa Laurie recount their harrowing experience of being attacked by a crocodile and the long road to recovery.

Georgia Laurie and her twin sister Melissa were left fighting for their lives after a crocodile attack in 2018. Melissa contracted sepsis after her wounds became infected, but thanks to Georgia's bravery, she was able to recover.

The sisters are now visiting a conservation project in Belize, run by a non-profit organisation that promotes the conservation of crocodiles and their habitats in the Caribbean and Central America. Melissa has spoken out about her experience, saying that it was a difficult time for both of them, but they have come a long way in their healing journey.

She has also been recognised for her bravery, collecting a bravery medal from the King as part of his first Civilian Gallantry List. The list rewards people's exemplary bravery, and Melissa is one of the many individuals who have been recognised for their heroic actions. Georgia's actions that day were truly heroic, and it's a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit





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Twin Sisters Crocodile Attack Bravery Medal Conservation Project Caribbean And Central America

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