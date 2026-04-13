Twisty Thrillers to Stream: Dark Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Looking for a thrilling movie night? Explore our curated list of dark thriller movies available on Amazon Prime Video, featuring psychological horrors, sci-fi dystopias, and gripping dramas with surprising twists and turns.

If you're in the mood for edge-of-your-seat thrillers instead of lighthearted fare, Amazon Prime Video has a selection to satisfy your craving. From crime dramas to supernatural suspense, the streaming service offers a diverse range of options. Prepare for films with twists and turns, unforgettable scenes, and stories that will linger long after the credits roll. Here are some of the best dark thriller movies to watch with your Prime Video subscription.

First on the list is Heretic, a 2024 release starring Hugh Grant in a role unlike any he's played before. Stepping away from his familiar romantic comedy persona, Grant delves into the psychological horror-thriller realm. The film follows two Mormon missionaries, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, who encounter the eccentric Mr. Reed (Grant). Initially lured in by promises of blueberry pie and displays of interest in their faith, the missionaries soon find themselves trapped, their faith put to the ultimate test.

Next is Nocturnal Animals, a 2016 film featuring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal. Susan, a wealthy art gallery owner, is shaken by a manuscript from her ex-husband, which forces her to confront unsettling truths about her marriage and revisit the past. Praised for its gorgeous visuals and harrowing narrative, Nocturnal Animals remains a compelling watch even after a decade.

Then we have Saltburn, a 2023 dark comedy thriller directed by Emerald Fennell. Set in Oxford and Northamptonshire, the film follows a university student who is invited to spend the summer at the estate of a wealthy and eccentric family. Starring Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Carey Mulligan, Saltburn is a story of obsession, class, and the dark underbelly of privilege.

In Black Bear, a 2020 film, Aubrey Plaza delivers what critics call her best performance to date. The story centers on a filmmaker seeking solace at a remote lake house, only to become entangled in the complex relationship of another couple. The film is described as intriguing and unexpected, showcasing Plaza's talent for portraying internal struggles and hidden depths.

For fans of dystopian sci-fi, The Assessment is a must-watch. This newer release, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander, and Himesh Patel, is set in a future where parenthood is strictly controlled due to overpopulation. Couples undergo intense live-in assessments to determine their suitability to raise a child, resulting in a psychological nightmare that questions societal norms.

Finally, we have Ma, a 2019 psychological horror-thriller featuring Octavia Spencer in a powerhouse performance. The film follows Sue Ann, a lonely middle-aged woman who befriends a group of teenagers. She allows them to party in her basement and buys them alcohol, but her seemingly generous actions hide a sinister secret.





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