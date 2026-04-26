Two Arrested After Irvine Beach Assault Amidst Renewed Crackdown on Antisocial Behaviour

Police have arrested two men, both 18, following an alleged assault near Irvine Beach Park. The incident occurred on Saturday evening and is part of a wider effort to combat antisocial behaviour in the area, coming less than a year after the tragic death of Kayden Moy at the same location. The accused are due in court on Monday.

Two individuals, both 18 years of age, have been taken into custody and formally charged following an alleged assault that took place in the vicinity of Irvine Beach Park on Saturday, April 25th, at approximately 5:45 PM.

Law enforcement officials responded to reports of the incident and swiftly apprehended the two men in connection with the alleged attack on a 17-year-old male. Both accused are scheduled to appear before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday, April 27th, to address the charges brought against them. Initial reports, as conveyed by Glasgow Live, indicate that the victim did not sustain any serious physical injuries as a result of the assault.

This arrest forms part of a broader initiative by Police Scotland to address and suppress antisocial behaviour within the Irvine area. Sergeant Will Thomson, representing the Irvine Locality Policing Team, emphasized the positive outcome of the swift response by patrolling officers. He stated, “Thankfully there were no serious injuries, and two men were arrested following swift action by our officers patrolling nearby at the time.

” Sergeant Thomson further highlighted the commitment to maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment at Irvine Beach Park, particularly as ongoing development projects enhance the area’s appeal. He affirmed, “As our beach park in Irvine develops over the coming months, we will continue to deploy proactive patrols to target any antisocial behaviour and to stop the small number of people intent on causing misery to those who want to enjoy the area.

” This renewed focus on security and order comes less than a year after a tragic incident at the same location. On May 17, 2025, 16-year-old Kayden Moy tragically passed away in hospital following a large-scale disturbance that occurred on Irvine beach. The recent arrest echoes the somber backdrop of the ongoing legal proceedings related to Kayden Moy’s death. Three teenagers are currently facing charges in connection with the fatal incident.

They appeared in court in December, accused of fatally stabbing Kayden, a schoolboy from East Kilbride. The prosecution alleges a brutal attack involving repeated stabbings with a knife, resulting in injuries that ultimately led to the young man’s death. Beyond the act of violence itself, the accused are also facing charges related to attempting to obstruct justice.

These allegations include fleeing the scene of the crime, concealing weapons used in the assault, and soliciting another individual to destroy evidence – specifically, blood-stained clothing. The prosecution further claims that the individuals were armed with knives and a baton, actively provoking confrontations with members of the public, and recklessly endangering their safety by throwing rocks.

Jay Stewart, 18, is specifically accused of possessing a knife and a baton, while the two other accused, aged 17 and 15 (whose identities are protected by legal restrictions), are charged with carrying knives. The prosecution contends that the teenagers pursued Kayden, caused him to fall, and then subjected him to a sustained and violent stabbing attack.

Following the alleged assault, they are accused of attempting to conceal evidence by wiping blood from a knife, hiding in nearby bushes, and fleeing the beach. They are also alleged to have taken measures to evade identification, such as concealing their faces from security cameras, and travelling to East Kilbride. Further accusations include hiding weapons within a bed frame and a freezer, and requesting the destruction of their blood-stained clothing.

Notably, Jay Stewart was allegedly on bail at the time of the alleged offences. The trial for this case is scheduled to commence at the High Court in Glasgow next month, promising a thorough examination of the evidence and a pursuit of justice for Kayden Moy and his family





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Irvine Beach Assault Arrest Antisocial Behaviour Police Scotland Kayden Moy

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