Two Arrested Following Assault on Woman in Sneinton

Police have arrested a man and a woman after a woman was found injured on Lichfield Road, Sneinton. The woman is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is underway and police are appealing for witnesses.

A concerning incident unfolded in Sneinton , Nottingham , on Saturday morning, May 2nd, leading to the arrest of two individuals following an assault on a woman.

Police responded to reports of an injured woman discovered on Lichfield Road at approximately 6:22 am. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, and a police cordon was established, remaining in place for around six hours before being scaled back around 1 pm. The injured woman was immediately transported to a local hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for injuries that, thankfully, are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have confirmed the apprehension of a 63-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both of whom are presently held in police custody as the investigation progresses. The investigation is actively focused on determining the precise circumstances surrounding the assault, including the location and manner in which the woman sustained her injuries. Detective Inspector Thomas Bentley emphasized the ongoing efforts to piece together the events of the morning and has appealed to the public for assistance.

He specifically requested that anyone who may have witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the vicinity of Lichfield Road during the early hours of Saturday morning come forward with any information they possess, without delay. The police have provided a dedicated incident number – 109 of May 2, 2026 – for individuals to reference when contacting them with relevant details. This appeal underscores the importance of community involvement in assisting law enforcement with their inquiries and ensuring a thorough investigation.

The incident has understandably caused concern amongst local residents, prompting a response from local Councillor David Mellen. Councillor David Mellen, representing the Dales ward on Nottingham City Council, addressed the Nottingham Post at the scene, acknowledging the anxieties expressed by numerous residents who had contacted him directly.

He expressed relief at the visible police presence and the thoroughness of their investigation, while also acknowledging the unsettling nature of the event, particularly given his long-standing connection to the area – having represented the ward for the past 24 years. Councillor Mellen characterized Sneinton as generally a safe and harmonious community, making the incident all the more surprising and concerning for those who live there.

Local worker, Ali Shah, who works at the Home Discount shop nearby, reported being informed by police that they were present at the scene as early as 5 or 6 am. He expressed a sense of growing unease, referencing a separate incident involving a machete attack that occurred in Sneinton just a few days prior, on April 30th. In that previous incident, four individuals were arrested, and the victim’s injuries were also deemed non-life-altering.

Shah’s comment, 'This is it nowadays,' reflects a broader sentiment of increasing concern regarding safety within the community. The proximity of these two incidents has heightened anxieties and prompted calls for increased vigilance and preventative measures





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