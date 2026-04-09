Two Arrested in Co Tyrone After Police Drug Raids

Police in Co Tyrone arrested two men following a series of raids in Newtownstewart, Killen, and Castlederg. Suspected Class A and B drugs, cash, an imitation firearm, and electronic devices were seized. The investigation is ongoing, with the PSNI seeking information from the public.

Police conducted a series of raids across County Tyrone on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. The operations, which took place in Newtownstewart, Killen, and Castlederg on April 8th, were part of a wider initiative targeting suspected criminal activity. Law enforcement officers executed search warrants on multiple properties, leading to the discovery and seizure of a variety of illicit items.

These included a quantity of suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, significant amounts of cash, a suspected imitation firearm, and several electronic devices. The seized evidence is currently undergoing further examination as part of the ongoing investigation. The two men who were apprehended during the searches were subsequently released on bail. This allows for additional inquiries to be carried out and for the police to gather further evidence related to the case. The investigation is ongoing, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is committed to pursuing all leads and bringing those responsible to justice. The raids demonstrate the PSNI's commitment to tackling drug-related crime and ensuring the safety and security of communities within County Tyrone.\The searches were spearheaded by the Derg Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), with support from various specialized units within the PSNI. The Tactical Support Group (TSG) provided crucial assistance, alongside neighborhood teams from the city and the Dog Unit. Police Dog Harry played a key role in the operation, aiding in the detection of illicit substances and other items. The collaborative effort highlights the PSNI's strategic approach to crime prevention, leveraging the expertise and resources of different departments. Sergeant Harkin from the Derg NPT emphasized the importance of disrupting criminal activity and protecting the public from the harms associated with drug trafficking. He underscored the PSNI’s proactive stance in investigating and conducting searches related to the drug trade, with the primary objective of identifying and apprehending those involved. The PSNI is actively working with other departments to stop drugs from making their way into local neighborhoods. The commitment of local law enforcement is evident in the resources dedicated to this operation, showing the seriousness with which this type of crime is taken. This coordinated effort showcases the commitment to maintaining law and order, and upholding the safety of the community. Sergeant Harkin’s statement made it clear the intent is to bring a safe environment to local communities.\The PSNI is also appealing for assistance from the public, recognizing the pivotal role community support plays in effectively combating drug-related crime. The public's willingness to provide information and report suspicious activities is considered crucial in assisting investigations and ultimately removing drugs from the streets. Members of the public are encouraged to come forward with any relevant information, assuring that they can choose to remain anonymous. People can contact the police by dialing 101 or by submitting a report online via the non-emergency reporting form available on the PSNI website, which provides an easy way to assist in the fight against crime. In addition, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, offering an alternative avenue for sharing information without revealing their identity. The availability of multiple reporting channels, including online platforms and anonymous tip lines, reflects the PSNI's commitment to making it easy for people to contribute to community safety. By fostering a strong partnership with the public, law enforcement agencies can enhance their ability to detect and deter criminal activities, leading to safer neighborhoods and stronger communities. This call for community involvement highlights the necessity of a collaborative approach in effectively tackling crime and ensuring the well-being of all citizens. Furthermore, the PSNI encourages individuals to remain informed by accessing the Belfast Live homepage for the latest news updates and signing up for their daily newsletter





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Police Drugs Arrest Co Tyrone Raids

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