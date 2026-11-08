Two Australian Pilots Survive Indonesia Helicopter Crash in Borneo

Two Australian pilots survived a Super Puma H225 helicopter crash into the Barito River in South Kalimantan while fighting wildfires in Indonesia. One Indonesian crew member remains missing.

Two Australian pilots have survived a helicopter crash while fighting fires in Indonesia. The aircraft, a Super Puma H225, was supporting fire-extinguishing crews in the Indonesian province of South Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo. The crash happened on a Sunday, when the waterbombing helicopter nosedived into the Barito River while filling its bucket.

The two Australians escaped with minor injuries, according to local authorities. An Indonesian crew member, Yayan Supyansuri, remained missing after the incident. Authorities identified the two Australians as Hugh Andrew John Page and Michael John Betterridge, and their families have been notified.

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How the Super Puma Helicopter Crash Unfolded

Horrifying footage captured the moment the Super Puma H225 plunged into the Barito River. The helicopter was carrying two Australians and one Indonesian, and it was collecting water when it went down. The aircraft was operating in support of firefighting efforts in South Kalimantan.

Local residents hauled the wreckage onto the riverbank after the crash. The helicopter will now undergo analysis as part of the investigation into what caused the accident. Rescue teams worked at the scene, and the Australians were helped ashore and taken for medical examination.

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An 18-strong team from the South Kalimantan Regional Disaster Management Agency was sent to the scene after the crash. Its members joined the search and recovery effort on the river and along the bank.

Officials Respond and Describe the Rescue Effort

Berton Panjaitan, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, known as BNPB, said both Australian pilots have been found in good health. He said the two crew members who had been recovered were receiving medical examinations and any necessary care.

Panjaitan said the Indonesian government is placing serious priority on the search, rescue, and care of all the helicopter's crew members. He said the BNPB is coordinating with relevant parties to make sure both pilots receive the medical examinations and treatment they need.

Panjaitan also described the incident as a matter of serious concern for the BNPB. He specifically pointed to the risks linked to air operations used for forest and land fire management, which is a central part of the country's current firefighting response.

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Wider Wildfire Crisis Across Indonesia

The crash occurred while Indonesia is battling its worst wildfires in over a decade. Large areas of land across the country have been burnt, and the crisis has pushed firefighting aircraft into demanding conditions over rivers and forests.

The islands of Sumatra, Borneo, and Papua have been worst affected by the fires. Aerial waterbombing is one of the tools used to contain blazes in these regions, which is why the BNPB has focused attention on the safety of air operations.

The investigation into the Super Puma H225 crash is ongoing, and the wreckage analysis will form part of its findings. Officials have not yet publicly stated the cause of the crash in the information available so far.