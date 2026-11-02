Two Cats and Kittens Die in Suspicious Fire at Hawkesbury Shelter

Sydney police investigate a suspicious fire at the Hawkesbury Companion Animal Shelter that claimed the lives of two cats and their kittens, leaving the facility severely damaged.

Two mother cats and their kittens perished when a devastating fire engulfed the Hawkesbury Companion Animal Shelter in Mulgrave, located in Sydney's north-west. Emergency services responded to the scene early Monday morning after receiving multiple triple-0 calls regarding the blaze at approximately 5:30 a.m. The incident has prompted a formal police investigation, with authorities currently treating the cause of the fire as suspicious.

Suspicious Blaze at Animal Facility

Dozens of firefighters arrived at the scene to combat the intense flames, but despite their rapid response, they were unable to save the two female cats and their babies who were housed in the office area. The administration building was completely gutted by the fire, resulting in significant structural damage to the shelter's core facilities. While the exact total number of animals lost has not been officially confirmed by authorities, the confirmed fatalities include the two adult cats and their litter.

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Rescue Efforts and Staff Response

During the emergency, a passing motorist played a critical role in the rescue operations by saving several dogs from the burning building. Additionally, numerous dogs housed in kennels attached to the main shelter structure were successfully saved and remain safe. The shelter confirmed on social media that while the loss of the cats was tragic, all other animals are okay. Staff members have remained strong throughout the day, supporting one another while continuing to care for the surviving animals to ensure their safety and comfort.

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Council Statement and Facility Status

Hawkesbury Council issued a statement confirming the extensive damage to the administration areas and noting that the shelter will remain closed on Tuesday. Staff are currently conducting a thorough assessment of the facility with animal welfare as the absolute priority. The council expressed deep sadness over the loss of the cats and kittens, emphasizing that the well-being of the remaining animals is the focus of all current operations. The shelter announced it is currently unable to accept donations as it assesses the full extent of the damage.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

Sydney detectives have launched a formal investigation to determine what sparked the fire that destroyed part of the facility. Police are urging anyone with information about the suspicious blaze to contact Crime Stoppers directly. The Hawkesbury Companion Animal Shelter thanked the community for its kindness and support during this incredibly difficult time. Staff have pledged to provide extra walks, treats, and attention to both cats and dogs to help them cope with the stress of the event while the investigation proceeds.