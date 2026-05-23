Two Councils on Red Alert Amid Fears of Traveller Sites, New Development Activity Over Bank Holiday Weekend

At least two councils are on red alert amid fears of a fresh series of traveller 'land grabs' over the bank holiday weekend after plans emerged to move thousands of tonnes of hardcore into their areas. Unauthorised traveller sites regularly spring up across the country over bank holidays as unscrupulous developers take advantage of council enforcement teams being off work.

At least two councils are on red alert amid fears of a fresh series of traveller 'land grabs' over the bank holiday weekend after plans emerged to move thousands of tonnes of hardcore into their areas.

Unauthorised traveller sites regularly spring up across the country over bank holidays as unscrupulous developers take advantage of council enforcement teams being off work. Among the latest was a 12-pitch caravan site built over the May Day bank holiday weekend at Willows Green, a picturesque hamlet in Essex. A construction firm boss, Karl Kavanagh, is using the same Facebook group to arrange for lorry loads of aggregate to be delivered to development locations in Horley, Surrey, and Horsham, East Sussex





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Traveler Sites Tractor Horley Councils Aggregate

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