Two killed and four arrested after police chase ends in fatal Leeds crash

Two people died and four were arrested after a police pursuit ended in a collision in Leeds. The driver of the BMW was held on suspicion of dangerous driving and cannabis use.

A 39-year-old man from Harrogate has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis.

Fatal Collision in Leeds

This follows a fatal collision in Leeds that resulted in the deaths of two individuals. The incident involved a blue BMW 123D that failed to stop for police officers. The crash occurred on Gelderd Road in West Yorkshire during the early hours of Sunday morning. The event began at 12.44am when the blue BMW 123D ignored directions from officers.

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A high-speed pursuit ensued through the streets of West Yorkshire. The chase ended when the BMW collided with a white Volkswagen Scirocco. Both vehicles were involved in the same road during the incident. Police confirmed the severity of the crash immediately upon arrival.

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The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as a 22-year-old man from York, was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not survive the impact of the collision. A passenger in the same vehicle, a 23-year-old woman also from York, was taken to the hospital. She died a short time later after receiving medical treatment.

Her death was ruled as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the BMW remains in police custody. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Charges also include driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis.

The force stated that he is being held in connection with the incident. His legal status is being monitored by local authorities. Three other passengers were traveling in the BMW at the time of the crash. They included two boys aged 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old girl.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening by medical staff. Despite their survival, they face serious legal consequences. All three passengers from the BMW have been arrested.

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Passengers Arrested in Crash

The arrests were made on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. This charge applies to all occupants of the pursuing vehicle. The police are investigating the roles of each passenger. Their statements are being taken as part of the inquiry.

West Yorkshire Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The watchdog has started an independent investigation into the police pursuit. This review will examine the actions taken by officers during the chase. The aim is to ensure all protocols were followed correctly.

Police Conduct Review Launched

The investigation is now underway. The community in West Yorkshire is reeling from the tragic events. Two young lives have been lost in the collision. Four individuals are now facing criminal charges.

The police have thanked the public for their patience. They continue to support the families involved. The case remains open as investigations progress.