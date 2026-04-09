Two Decades of Dependence: How a Painkiller Prescription Spiraled into Addiction and a Fight for Freedom

A woman's two-decade battle with co-codamol addiction, triggered by migraines and fueled by repeat prescriptions, is highlighted by a national shortage. The story chronicles the development of dependence, the struggle to hide the addiction, and the panic caused by the sudden lack of medication. The narrative explores the physical and psychological toll of opioid dependence, including withdrawal symptoms, and the need for support in overcoming the addiction.

For two decades, Chloe Montgomery's life revolved around prescription painkillers, a secret she carefully guarded from her loved ones. Now 36 and a property sales executive, she first received co-codamol as a teenager to combat migraines. She soon found herself relying on the medication not just for headaches, but to function in daily life. Ms. Montgomery vividly remembers the initial appeal: the light, fuzzy feeling that made her feel better, akin to a high.

While the tablets offered temporary relief from her debilitating headaches, the pain inevitably returned, a common symptom of opioid withdrawal known as 'rebound headaches.' Her reliance deepened as her GP continued to prescribe the medication on repeat, with no adjustments or attempts to explore alternative treatments. Years passed with no review, perpetuating her addiction. The initial prescription was easily obtained, with Ms. Montgomery simply phoning her doctor every few weeks for another box of 100 tablets. The lack of oversight allowed her dependence to grow unchecked. This cycle continued, masking her life and creating a constant state of fuzziness, hindering her concentration and overall well-being. She felt like a blanket had been cast over her life, and she was forced to take eight to ten tablets daily to get through the work day.\Ms. Montgomery's family, though aware of her regular painkiller use, remained oblivious to the extent of her addiction. She was careful to keep her habit hidden, rarely taking the pills in front of her children. While they knew she was using the medication, she did not believe they realized the depth of her dependence. In the last three years, Ms. Montgomery noticed a growing 'sense of panic' when she ran low on medication. If she ran out before her monthly prescription refill, she would purchase lower doses from the chemist, highlighting her increasing reliance. She recalls instances of driving, realizing she had forgotten her pills, and having to turn back to retrieve them. As her body grew accustomed to the painkillers, her dosage frequency increased. She began taking the medication every two and a half hours, despite the recommended interval of every four to six hours. This marked an escalation of her dependence. In February 2026, a national shortage of co-codamol disrupted her routine. Ms. Montgomery was shocked when she did not receive her usual repeat prescription. She realized the medication she relied upon was suddenly unavailable due to the shortage. This created a sense of intense panic, highlighting her deep dependence and need for the medication. The sudden lack of access to her prescription triggered a deep fear that was a clear indication of her addiction.\Co-codamol, a combination of codeine and paracetamol, is a common prescription painkiller used when over-the-counter options are insufficient. Codeine, an opioid, is known for its addictive properties. The NHS warns that prolonged use, exceeding three weeks, necessitates a treatment plan to mitigate dependency risk. Paracetamol, the other component, carries the risk of serious liver and kidney damage, and can even be fatal in overdose situations. The psychological impact of codeine addiction can be significant. The drug often creates a sense of detachment from reality, making users feel cocooned or as though the pills simply 'take the edge off' their day. Withdrawal is notoriously difficult. Experts have highlighted the rapid onset of addiction, with tolerance and dependence building within weeks. Coming off the tablets has triggered withdrawals for Ms Montgomery, and has given her a new perspective on her reliance. The drug offers a calming, warm, and fuzzy feeling that provides a sense of peace, aids sleep, or helps users fall asleep





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Addiction Prescription Drugs Co-Codamol Painkillers Opioid Addiction Withdrawal Codeine Paracetamol Medication Shortage Health

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