Two Doors Down to Return with New Series

The beloved sitcom ‘Two Doors Down’ is set to return after two years with a new full series. The cast, including Arabella Weir and Doon Mackichan, are excited to work with creator Gregor Sharp again.

The beloved sitcom Two Doors Down is back (Picture: BBC ) The BBC has confirmed that a brand new full series of Two Doors Down is in the works.

In 2025, a Christmas special was released, two years after the death of the show’s co-creator Simon Carlyle at the age of 48. The episode was penned solely by Gregor Sharp, who said at the time: ‘I think we all felt we wanted to make sure that Simon would have approved, adding: ‘The togetherness that everyone’s shown has really helped us all just get through it and it’s made this quite a happy and joyous experience to be back together again.

Now, it has been announced that series eight is officially on the way, with Sharp saying in a new statement: ‘It was a lot of fun putting the band back together for the Christmas episode last year, so I’m really excited to be coming back with some new tunes, which we hope will turn out just as special. The cast are the most talented group of performers you could wish for, and I can’t wait to get started.

Following on from last year’s Christmas episode, the synopsis from the BBC reads: With its trademark blend of sharp character comedy and domestic disaster, the new series, set and filmed in Glasgow, drops us right back into the wonderfully claustrophobic and painfully familiar world of Latimer Crescent. Returning members include Arabella Weir as Beth, Alex Norton as Eric, Jonathan Watson as Colin, Doon Mackichan as Cathy and Elaine C Smith as Christine.

Joy McAvoy will also be back as Michelle, with Kieran Hodgson as Gordon, Graeme Stevely as Alan and Jamie Quinn as Ian. Speaking about the upcoming new season, Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, praised the show for the legacy its had ever since it premiered in 2013, with viewers remaining invested in the characters 13 years later. Eight series in, and the team are still making a world that audiences properly love spending time in, he said.

‘That’s no mean feat, and it’s a huge credit to the talent, care and commitment behind the show. We’re really proud to bring it back for another series. ’ More to follow





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Two Doors Down BBC Simon Carlyle Gregor Sharp Christmas Episode Glasgow Latimer Crescent Sharp Cast Jonathan Watson Colin Arabella Weir Beth Alex Norton Eric Doon Mackichan Cathy Elaine C Smith Christine Joy Mcavoy Michelle Kieran Hodgson Gordon Graeme Stevely Alan Jamie Quinn Ian

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