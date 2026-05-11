Two hikers found dead after their bodies are retrieved near the crater rim of Mount Dukono

The text discusses the discovery of the two missing hikers, Singaporean nationals Heng Wen Qiang Timothy and Shahin Muhrez bin Abdul Hamid, who were found dead after a difficult operation near the crater rim of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island on Sunday. The rescue operation was hampered by extreme terrain, rainfall, and persistent eruptions. A group of hikers ignored warnings and entered the prohibited hiking trail, and seven members of that group survived.

Two missing hikers , Singaporean national Heng Wen Qiang Timothy, 30, and Shahin Muhrez bin Abdul Hamid, 27, were found dead after their bodies were retrieved near the crater rim of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island, accompanied by an eruption.

Fifteen members of a group of hikers survived, with authorities investigating possible negligence by tourism operators or individuals. The two men were found buried under rock debris around the crater, due to the difficulty of the operation and intense terrain. They followed the social media appeals to stay away from the hiking trail, but the trail had been closed due to an official closure





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Mount Dukono Volcanic Eruption Missing Hikers Discovery Of Bodies Operation Difficulty Climbing Social Media Appeals Helicopter Evacuation Clothing Hunters Police Questioning

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