Two killed in Leeds as police pursuit vehicle crashes into car, driver arrested

Two people died after a blue BMW fleeing police crashed into a Volkswagen in Leeds, prompting an IOPC investigation and arrests for dangerous driving.

Two individuals have lost their lives following a serious collision in Leeds, West Yorkshire, after a vehicle fleeing from police pursuit crashed into another car.

The incident occurred at approximately 00:44 GMT on Sunday on Gelderd Road, where a blue BMW 123D failed to stop for law enforcement officers. Following the refusal to stop, the BMW subsequently collided with a white Volkswagen Scirocco, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as a 22-year-old man from York, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Also read Two Die in Leeds Police Chase Crash as Four Arrested

Second Victim Dies After Collision

His passenger, a 23-year-old woman also from York, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital a short time later. Both victims are confirmed to be residents of York, and their deaths have sparked a major police response and ongoing investigation. The driver of the blue BMW, a 39-year-old man from Harrogate, has been taken into custody. He is currently being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

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Additionally, authorities have confirmed that he is suspected of driving while over the prescribed legal limit for cannabis. He remains in police custody as inquiries continue. Three other passengers were traveling in the BMW at the time of the crash. They were identified as two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old girl.

All three teenagers were transported to the hospital for medical treatment regarding their injuries. Police have stated that the injuries sustained by the teenage passengers are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police Pursuit Investigated by IOPC

However, they required immediate medical attention following the high-impact collision. The condition of the teenagers is being monitored closely by medical professionals. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a formal referral has been submitted to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. This body has launched an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police pursuit and the subsequent crash.

The referral ensures that the actions of the officers involved are scrutinized separately from the criminal investigation. The scene of the crash remains active, and significant road closures are in place along Gelderd Road. Police are advising local residents and commuters to avoid the area entirely due to the ongoing investigation and emergency response operations. Drivers are strongly encouraged to seek alternative routes to bypass the affected zone.

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Police Appeal for Witnesses Information

Traffic disruption is expected to continue for the foreseeable future as forensic teams examine the scene. The closure is essential to preserve evidence related to the fatal collision. Authorities are urgently appealing to the public for information. Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or observed the vehicles before or during the incident to come forward.

Those with relevant information or video footage are urged to contact the police immediately. The combination of a high-speed chase, a fatal collision, and the involvement of minors has drawn significant attention. The independent investigation by the IOPC will run parallel to the criminal charges against the adult driver. This dual approach aims to address both the criminal liability and the procedural aspects of the police action.