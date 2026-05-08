Two major high street lenders offer free £200 incentives for switching banks

Two banking providers are currently offering £200 at no cost for those who transfer their accounts before 28th May. These promotions are limited-time opportunities reserved solely for first-time customers.

People looking to give their finances a boost this month could pocket £200 simply by switching banks. Two major high street lenders are offering cash incentives to tempt new customers by the end of May.

Financial institutions regularly introduce switching promotions as a strategy for growing their customer base. These tend to be limited-time opportunities reserved solely for first-time customers. According to financial specialists at Money Saving Expert (MSE), two banking providers are currently offering £200 at no cost for those who transfer their accounts before 28th May. Their platform outlines comprehensive guidance on the switching process and the requirements needed to claim these financial incentives.

The two promotions currently available are being offered by Barclays and NatWest





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Switching Promotions Financial Incentives First-Time Customers Barclays Accounts Natwest Reward Accounts Cashback Regular Saver

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