Two arrested after teenage boy injured by sword near Gloucester school

Two men have been arrested following a sword attack on a 17-year-old boy near St Peter's High School in Gloucester. A woman was also arrested and bailed as the investigation into the incident continues.

Two men have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was injured in a suspected sword attack near St Peter's High School in Gloucester. The incident occurred on Chalford Road in the Tuffley area shortly after 8:50 GMT on Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene near the Catholic school during drop-off time. Officers found that two males, one in possession of a sword, had been chasing two teenagers. One of the victims, aged 17, sustained a wound believed to have been caused by the blade. The injury was described by Gloucestershire Police as superficial.

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Arrests Made Following School Sword Attack

The second boy involved in the chase was not injured. The school was put into lockdown while the incident was investigated. Pupils remained in their classrooms for several hours. A 19-year-old man from Gloucester was arrested overnight on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

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An 18-year-old man, also from Gloucester, handed himself in on Saturday morning. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, assault, and affray. Both men remain in custody. A woman who had previously been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the attack. Detective Inspector Sophie Dawkins acknowledged the public concern regarding the safety near schools. She stated that the force understood how alarming the incident would have been for families. Parents received messages from the school confirming the situation was under control.

Witness Describes Fear During Gloucester Incident

One witness, who identified himself as Jimmy, spoke to the BBC about the fear felt during the event. He described his heart racing and admitted he was scared at the time. Staff at the mental health hospital nearby were not affected by the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Gloucestershire Police. Residents should quote reference number 53260095808 when providing details. The police thanked the community for their cooperation during the investigation.